Carlos Rivera impacts with risky photo after “wedding” with Cynthia

The singer revealed more than his exotic vacation in Greece By: Valeria ContrerasN. JUN. 16. 2022

Instagram Carlos Rivera was seen like never before during a trip with Cynthia

love life of Carlos Rivera and Cynthia Rodriguez It is quite an unknown, since while some assure that the couple has already married in an intimate wedding in Spain; others point out that they will hardly get married. While the rumors continue, the singer raised the temperature by appearing in a risky photo.

The singer took advantage of his recent trip to Greece to take off his clothes and appear in a tiny swimsuit on his official Instagram account, where exposed his marked abdomena fact that earned him more than 60 thousand ‘likes’ in an hour.

“From Mykonos seeing that we are already 8 Million in this Instagram family. Thank you for accompanying me on this path. I love you many millions of times more”, said Carlos Rivera as a description of the image.

Danielle Dithurbide, Michelle Rodríguez, Odalys Ramírez, Irina Baeva, Andrea Legarreta and even her girlfriend Cynthia Rodríguez were among the first celebrities to react to the unexpected photograph, which caused her fans to throw all kinds of compliments at her.

In the comment thread, users not only highlighted how handsome the ‘Who’s the Mask?’ investigator looked, but also they expressed how lucky their future wife is for having him by your side.

“Wow, you’re perfect”, “From early on, stirring up the chicken coop, you can’t with you”, “The most precious”, “How lucky Cynthia is”, “Simply beautiful”, “All that belongs to Cynthia, lucky”, “Look nothing else”, “Greece woke up more beautiful than ever”, pointed out the singer’s admirers.