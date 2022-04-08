Carlos Rivera leaves Cynthia Rodríguez speechless with daring photos

The singer collapsed the networks by showing himself, like never before, from his room For: Elizabeth Gonzalez APR. 06. 2022

After rumors of an alleged civil wedding were unleashed, Charles Rivera reappeared on social networks, leaving without words to his girlfriend Cynthia Rodríguez after posting a daring photos.

The images were shared by the same singer on his official Instagram account, where he only dared to pose in front of the mirror from inside his bathroom.

“Where is Carlitos? Here ‘ta!’, The interpreter of “Give me back my heart” wrote on his networks, where hundreds of reactions immediately appeared and just over 213 thousand “likes”.

However, the reaction that caught the most attention was that of his girlfriend Cynthia Rodriguez, who, next to several little faces with eyes of the heart and even flames of fire, mentioned, with evident emotion: “All of that”.

In addition to the compliments of his girlfriend, messages from followers also appeared at the bottom of the photograph, who applauded the perseverance in exercise from Charles Rivera, because in the photograph he boasts his muscular body.

“Your boyfriend should be the eighth wonder of the world”, “Mr. Rivera, it is very early and he is already raising low passions”, “Handsome”, “How good you look”, “Cuerpower”, “All that is from Cynthia Rodriguez, what envy”, and “You are the faithful proof that exercise is everything”, wrote his fans.