Carlos Rivera surprises the couple in the middle of their wedding | Instagram

Carlos Rivera witnessed an emotional moment for a newlywed couple who would not expect the surprise of seeing and hearing him in person.

The singerCarlos Rivera has fallen in love with millions with his romantic love lyrics and now it would be a couple who celebrated their union in the presence of the “originally from Huamantla”, born in 1986.

The video that circulated from the Tik Tok platform did not take long to go viral on all digital platforms thanks to a user who was present at the scene.

And it is that very few are lucky enough that the interpreter of “Other lives”, “How to pay you?”, “Let ours stay ours” among many successes, I honored them with their presence at private events so that the celebration for a couple became even more special.

Carlos Rivera surprises the couple in the middle of their wedding. Photo: Capture Instagram



That was how the actor in works like “The Lion King”, “Mamma Mía” and recently “José: El Soñador”, among many others, surprised a couple by singing on stage.

As the bride and groom prepared to dance their first waltz, the “composer” was suddenly shown which would cause astonishment in the couple and all the guests.

According to witnesses, it was quite a surprise since the couple, who began to the rhythm of the letter “Only you”, they believed that the voice of the famous 36-year-old came from a device, until the moment they realized that he was singing to them from the track.

Many of them immediately immortalized the moment by taking videos and screenshots with their cell phones.

In just moments, several videos circulated inside and outside the network with messages that read: “The perfect wedding does not exist … Until Carlos Rivera arrives,” wrote one of the users who made the moment viral.

The “television actor“and theater has not only won the hearts of millions with his humility and kind gestures, something that he once again showed after finishing his performance, when he dedicated some emotional words to the lovers thanking them for the invitation.

“Thank you for inviting me to be part of this important day for you; I hope that after the scare with this, as the song says, that everything bad saves our joy and that everything good comes to remind us that what we experienced is worth it, ”said the man born on March 15, from the stage

The level of popularity of the “former academic” is at the top of the favorites, so without a doubt, this moment became unforgettable for everyone present, and particularly for the bride for whom her partner would have reserved this great detail.

Moments before retiring, the “Cynthia Rodriguez’s boyfriend” He thanked the boyfriend, identified as Juan Carlos for having invited him and preparing this surprise for his now wife, who is an admirer of the Mexican and to whom the interpreter of “I was waiting for you” dedicated a few words.

This is our show that is a gift for you from Juan Carlos and here we are all my musicians to bring you my songs that I know you like very much, he reiterated to the happy bride.