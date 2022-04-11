Carlos Rodríguez, down with Cruz Azul for the rest of Clausura 2022 due to fissure

The midfielder from the Machine injured his fibula during the draw against Mazatlan and will be sidelined for the entire tournament

This Sunday bad news was received for Blue Cross and the Mexican teamsince the midfielder Carlos Rodriguez will be lost by injury the remainder of Clausura 2022, including the Liguilla.

The studies carried out at Charlie Rodriguez they threw a crack in the fibula of the right legafter the entry of Ecuadorian Jefferson Intriago, from Mazatlán FC, in last Friday’s 1-1 draw at the Kraken Stadium.

Sources close to the player confirmed to ESPN what Rodriguez will be was at least six weeksthree with an orthopedic boot and three more in rehabilitation, in the event that his recovery goes according to the expectations of the doctors and there are no setbacks.

The best comeback scenario for Rodriguez is the week of the Liga MX Final, in case the Machine reaches that stage, as the round-trip matches are scheduled for May 26 and 29, but a possible return to the courts would be something “very optimistic”, the sources said.

For its part, the club made the diagnosis official during the night of this Sunday and pointed out that “the recovery prognosis will be according to the footballer’s evolution.”

Carlos Rodríguez suffered the injury during Cruz Azul’s draw against Mazatlán. Getty Images

This is a bucket of cold water not only for the player, who was possibly having his best tournament, but also for Blue Crosswhich I had found in Charlie Rodriguez to its most unbalancing element between midfield and attack.

On the other hand, ESPN was able to confirm that Blue Cross An appeal will be filed this Monday before the Disciplinary Commission to seek the disqualification of the player Jefferson Intriago, in the event that the Mexican soccer authorities determine that there is responsibility of the Mazatlán soccer player in the injury long term flyer of 24 years.

Rodriguez had also become an important piece in Gerardo Martino’s scheme in the Mexican teamwhere he played as a starter in the last matches of the tie in which the ticket for the Qatar World Cup 2022 was sealed.