Carlos Rodríguez – Picture of Jean Alain’s father is “critical”, says lawyer

Santo Domingo, DR.

Francisco Franco, lawyer Jean Alain Rodríguez, assured that your client’s visit to the Advanced Medicine and Telemedicine Diagnostic Center (Cedimat), It is due to the “critical” state in which the father of the former Attorney General of the Republic finds himself.

According to the lawyer, Carlos Rodríguez, 84, is a person with kidney problems, who has pneumoniawhich has caused him to be hospitalized for 9 days, deteriorating significantly in the last three days.

The man is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

“Upon receiving this diagnosis, Mr. Jean Alain Rodríguez formally requested the penitentiary center and the penitentiary center administration to formally grant him the opportunity to come see his father,” Franco said.

The former attorney arrived shortly before 6:10 p.m. and his visit It lasted just over 45 minutes.

In addition to seeing his father, the former prosecutor had the opportunity to talk for several minutes with their relatives who were in Cedimat.

Jean Alain Rodríguez is in prison for the Medusa case, accused of money laundering, association of criminals, fraud against the State, bribery, coalition of officials, false public documents, identity theft and electronic crimes.