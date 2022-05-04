NewsWorld

Carlos Rodríguez – Picture of Jean Alain’s father is “critical”, says lawyer

Photo of James James34 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read

Santo Domingo, DR.

Francisco Franco, lawyer Jean Alain Rodríguez, assured that your client’s visit to the Advanced Medicine and Telemedicine Diagnostic Center (Cedimat), It is due to the “critical” state in which the father of the former Attorney General of the Republic finds himself.

According to the lawyer, Carlos Rodríguez, 84, is a person with kidney problems, who has pneumoniawhich has caused him to be hospitalized for 9 days, deteriorating significantly in the last three days.

The man is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

“Upon receiving this diagnosis, Mr. Jean Alain Rodríguez formally requested the penitentiary center and the penitentiary center administration to formally grant him the opportunity to come see his father,” Franco said.

The former attorney arrived shortly before 6:10 p.m. and his visit It lasted just over 45 minutes.

In addition to seeing his father, the former prosecutor had the opportunity to talk for several minutes with their relatives who were in Cedimat.

Jean Alain Rodríguez is in prison for the Medusa case, accused of money laundering, association of criminals, fraud against the State, bribery, coalition of officials, false public documents, identity theft and electronic crimes.

}); fbq('track', 'PageView');

Source link

Photo of James James34 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read

Related Articles

The US expands its consular services in Cuba with visas for immigrants

6 mins ago

Blinken affirms in front of Ebrard that the US works with Mexico in the face of “unprecedented migratory challenge”

18 mins ago

Russia and Ukraine: how the “Ghost of kyiv” was born, the legend about a Ukrainian pilot

22 mins ago

American is listed as a person of interest in the discovery of a woman’s torso in Aguadilla

45 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button