Carlos Ruiz leaves the rivalry aside and sends a message to Communications

Yesterday Guatemalan football was at the top with the victory of Communications on penalties against Colorado Rapids for the round of 16 of the Concachampions 2022. The Chapines manage to eliminate the Americans and will play the quarterfinals against New York City. About your ranking, Carlos Ruiz gave his opinion on social networks.

Despite being a historical and representative of Municipal, Little Fish has had no problem praising the creams when they do things right. He did it before when they became champions of the Concacaf League and also yesterday when the pass to the next phase was finalized.

From his Twitter account, The former Guatemalan national team player congratulated everyone from Communications and in turn highlighted the great importance of this achievement for Chapin soccer. It should be noted that they were unable to eliminate a North American team for quite some time and were able to overcome various difficulties.

+ Carlos Ruiz’s publication

Great demonstration of the Little Fish in his social networks to put aside the rivalry. ANDIt is clear that the progress of Guatemalan teams in international competitions serve to improve the sport in general in the country. This progress is not only for the Creams, but can be extended to the other clubs.