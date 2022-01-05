Carlos Sainz’s anger: “Such a thing has never happened in all these years. We are not idiots “
Carlos Sainz senior is furious: “We are not idiots. In all these years it had never happened to me that I couldn’t find the way ”. He is not referring to his son’s adventure in Ferrari, but to his misadventure at the first exit at the Dakar with the electric Audi Rs Q e-tron
“In the first real special of the Dakar – the 333 kilometers of sand and dunes of the ring starting and returning to Ha’Il – to betray the three-time winner of the most grueling rally raid in the world, but also his Swedish companion Mattias Ekstroem, he too at the first exit at the Dakar, it was not – reports the Journal – a problem (very possible given the extreme complexity of the project) to his prototype, but the inability to find the right path, when at the end of the special there were a little more than 50 km. […] “Cars, motorcycles, trucks, we were all going around in circles looking for the right path, and since we are not all idiots, even if someone managed not to make mistakes, I guess there was some mistake in the drafting of the roadbook”, snorts the Spanish veteran, chosen by Audi together with Monsieur Dakar, aka Stephane Peterhansel, to take what is a crazy challenge from a technological point of view “.
P.The ranking doesn’t smile much now, however: the father of the Ferrari driver finished in 47th place at 2h07, Ekstroem 38th of the day at 1h29 ‘from Al Attiyah, while the 16-time winner Peterhansel even 58th at 7h31. If a contact against a rock that forced him to wait for assistance, heavily influenced the French champion’s test, Sainz was practically lost in the desert: “I’m very disappointed, because if they want to do a sailing race and after two days something like this happens, it’s sad ”.