Carlos Salcedo, former Tigres UANL, was expelled from MLS for kicking a rival in the face

The former defenseman of the Tigres de la UANL, Carlos Salcedoreturned to the eye of the hurricane this weekend, after he was ejected in an MLS game with Toronto, after accidentally kicking Real Salt Lake’s Sergio Córdova in the face.

With this, there are already two occasions in which the central defender is sanctioned for his rough play, after he was suspended last month for an entry with excessive force, despite not being expelled directly by the referee.

On this occasion, Salcedo did see the red card, after at minute 86 of the match between Toronto and Real Salt Lake, he looked for a ball that was going towards his goal and with great confidence, he wanted to clear the ball from behind.

However, Real Salt Lake forward Sergio Córdova anticipated the play and contacted the ball earlier, finding Salcedo’s loot, which caused the central referee to show him the red card.

Despite being the first expulsion of the ‘Titan’, it will be the second time that he is suspended for rough play, since on March 5 in a game against the NY Red Bulls, he made a reckless tackle, which cost him a directly imposed sanction by the MLS, despite not being expelled at the time.