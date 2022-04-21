Carlos Salcido: I keep the Chivas title over the Olympic Gold

Although Carlos Salcido was part of the Mexican team who made history in London 2012 Olympics after conquering the gold medalthe former soccer player assured that the title he won with Chivas in Clausura 2017 it has more meaning for him.

“the most awaited (the title with Chivas), the one who dreamed the most, I lifted the Cup when I was 38 years oldfor me it was impressive, (I stay) with the title of Chivas (over London 2012)That gold title gave me great pleasure to share with the kids, I knew they had a lot of talent and smiles for our soccer.

“Gold for Mexico is important, but personally I always wanted to be a champion with Chivas, I dreamed of it as a fanI don’t know what would have happened if I retired from football and that hadn’t happened,” the former player acknowledged in an interview with TUDN.

Why didn’t he retire after being crowned with Chivas?

In the same talk, the 42-year-old former soccer player told the reason why he did not put an end to his career after being crowned with the Sacred Flock.

“Just as I raise the title, a movie came into my head and I knew it was the end of my careerlater I spoke with Matías (Almeyda) and Jorge (Vergara) to say goodbye and my career was over, we were playing the Concachampions if I remember correctly, in the end we were champions and I retired as champion of the ConcachampionsI had also talked to the players, but three years before my contract with Chivas ended and Chivas only wanted to renew me every six months.

“I swore to my wife that I was going to make Chivas give me a one-year contract, when the Concachampions passed, he came as president Gabriel de Anda and he did not know that I was retiringI go up to the office with him, and at that moment he offers me a year, the movie came to me, I told him ‘let me think about it’, I sign thinking that Matías was stillon vacation Matías goes out and that’s it, “he shared.

Chivas news

About the current Sacred FlockSalcido highlighted that the Guadalajara club has great playersIn addition to highlighting how important it is to show support for the institution that is now under the orders of Richard Chain.

“I know players who are there, they were with me in my stage, I know what they are capable of doing, of giving to the institution, for themselves, I don’t know some of them but I know they have the talent, now that they’ve racked up these couple of wins I feel that they go with this pressureI hope so and that we see the best version of the footballersfirst for their good, you have to support and send the good vibes,” he said.