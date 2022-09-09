Carlos, seven decades waiting his turn

prince charles accedes to the throne of the United Kingdom After seven decades waiting his turn, he became heir at the age of 3, when his mother, Elizabeth II, assumed the crown on February 6, 1952.

Carlos, remarried to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, comes to reign when he is already a grandfather and past what for some is retirement age, although his mother has already skipped this convention by holding the scepter until she was 96 years old, the longest reigning sovereign in British history.

During this waiting time, the Prince of Wales, who has two sons, William and Harry, by his first wife, Princess Dianahas broken several records, the first of which is to have been the oldest heir.

The oldest heir

The eldest son of Isabel II broke this mark on September 19, 2013, when he surpassed his ancestor Guillermo IV, who acceded to the throne in June 1830, at the age of 64, after the death of his brother Jorge IV.

William IV died without heirs in 1837 and was succeeded by his niece Victoria, who in turn became the longest reigning British monarchwith 63, closely followed by Elizabeth II.

Although Carlos has been the oldest male heir, he has not managed to beat the woman who accumulated the most years of waiting, Sofia of Hannover (1630-1714), who died at the age of 83 without having put on the crown.

In addition to having been the longest-living heir, he is also the one who has held the position the longest, surpassing Edward VII, who came to the throne at the age of 59 after the death in 1901 of his mother, Victoria.

From his earliest childhood, Prince Charles, who has a large retinue of aides, has been groomed to be king, which has made the wait all the more agonizing.

Becoming the grandfather of Prince George, son of William and Catherine, on July 22, 2013, he joked that the birth had been the highlight of his then 64-year existence.

An undisguised impatience

Charles has previously indicated that he regretted the long wait and, in an official video recorded during a visit to Scotland in 2012, suggested that the prospect of his reign was shrinking.

“Impatient? Me? What a suggestion. Of course I am! My time will run out soon. I’ll be extinct, if I’m not careful,” he declared then.

His biographer, Penny Junor, has pointed out that, in return, become king It will prevent Carlos from taking care of what has filled his life until now, his lucrative estate in the Duchy of Cornwall, with which he markets quality food products, and his various charities.

Together with the determination of his mother, who at the age of 21 promised to serve the United Kingdom and the British Commonwealth of Nations (Commonwealth, former colonies) all her life, “short or long”, Carlos has had to face the greater popularity of their children.

A survey taken in July 2013, after the birth of Prince George – third in the line of succession – indicated that the most popular royals after the queen were the Dukes of Cambridge, William and Catherine, and the prince henry.

In addition to his personal problems, such as the acrimonious divorce from Princess Diana, his public image has contributed to his unpopularity, as he is often perceived as stuffy and pompous.

He is accused of not wanting to accept the current limitations of the monarch, who is a purely ceremonial figure, and has been known to write to the government to try to influence national affairs.

In this new stage, when he will occupy the role for which he was born and educated, Carlos will finally be able to demonstrate whether, after having adapted to the role of eternal heir, he can also conquer that of king.