Carlos Slim: From being the richest man in the world to driving this humble car

In some recent images, we have seen Carlos Slim travel to his important meetings in a humble vehicle, something that as car lovers we could not miss. Next, we will reveal the car that the richest person in Mexico usually drives. Do not miss it!

September 28, 2022 2:09 p.m.

As we mentioned before, Carlos Slim has managed to be number one on the Forbes list from 2010 to 2013, something that, without a doubt, makes him the most influential Mexican of recent times. Among its many investments and companies, there are businesses carried out in the field of education, such as health, transportation, media, energy and technology, among many others.

Due to the magnitude of his investments, Carlos is currently considered the richest man in Mexico with a fortune that reaches 62.8 billion dollars, a heritage that grows day by day. This fortune is due, in large part, to its majority stake in a Latin American telecommunications giant such as “Claro”.

In this context, and since we are car fanatics, we wanted to determine the humble vehicle in which Carlos Slim travels for his personal and work meetings. This fact is not minor, since as we well know the image that a person projects towards a third party is essential to inspire trust and strengthen ties, especially in the workplace. Without further ado, here is the car in which Carlos Slim travels for his business.

We are talking about a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, a 4-door passenger car with an automatic gearbox of up to 9 speeds and rear-wheel drive.. Among its comfort elements, there are AMG sports seats, dual-zone climate control, soundproof and infrared reflective glass, exterior mirrors with ambient lights and electrical adjustment. Its purchase value is around 121,000 dollars.

Under its hood rest 455 Horsepower, powered by a V8-cylinder gasoline engine capable of reaching maximum power revolutions between 5,250 – 5,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 700 Nm. All this allows it to reach a top speed of 250 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds. Some will tell me that the car is not so humble considering its features and its purchase value, but we must bear in mind that it is for someone like Carlos Slim, since in the market we have cars with many better features and with More exclusive details. Therefore, we are before the humblest car of the Mexican businessman!