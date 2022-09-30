Carlos Sobera sends a message to José Luis Martínez-Almeida from ‘First Dates’



Francesca, the double of Angelina Jolie, has been in love for a long time with the mayor of Madrid



Francesca was the girlfriend of Jesulín de Ubrique when they were both very young



Carlos Sobera, to the mayor of Madrid: “Love does not appear every day”

Charles Sovereign he has become serious, he has looked at the camera and has sent a very clear message to the current mayor of Madrid, Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida. Not every day the double of Angelina Jolie go into the restaurant ‘First Dates’ and confesses that she is in love with the mayorand did not want Almeida to lose this great opportunity.

Francesca, a single woman who discovered love with Jesulín de Ubrique, has turned out to be quite a box of surprises. She has surprised Carlos Sobera by telling him that it was the look a like of Angelina Jolie and has left him open-mouthed by confessing that she was in love with someone who she did not expect to be her date “with the mayor of Madrid”.

Francesca during her time on ‘First Dates’four.com

“José Luis Martínez-Almeida seems to me to be a person with a very attractive point of view, nicewho says things very coherently and as mayor, I like it”, Francesca assured about the man who go crazy right now. Given the intensity of his words and the sparkle in his eyes when speaking of the Mayor, Carlos Sobera has felt that the mayor could not let this opportunity pass and he has sent a message to Almeida.

“Mr. Mayor, Mr. Almeida, from ‘First Dates’ we call you, to come here, to the restaurant and having a dinner with our friend Francesca, who is the double, is an Angelina Jolie look like. I think she is the perfect woman for you, Mr. Mayor. Love does not appear every day”, Sobera assured before warning him “I am going to introduce him to another man, as long as he likes it now and it turns out that he is going with him… We have a few words”.

Francesca during her time on ‘First Dates’four.com