Carlos Speitzer is honest about Manelyk: “There is wonderful chemistry”

The actor talks about the closeness with his partner from Las Estrellas bailan en Hoy For: Fabrizio Martinez MAY. 11. 2022

Instagram@carlos_speitzer Carlos Speitzer and Manelyk

¡Manelyk is breaking hearts! Raúl Araiza has just clarified if there is a relationship with the influencer when Charles Speitzer was questioned if the “sparks” that he and his partner on the dance floor The stars dance today they are totally real.

The actor of melodramas such as Contigo Sí and Fuego Ardiente talks about the closeness that there is with the also singer.

It’s amazing… the chemistry with Manelyk It is wonderful and we believe that it should be like this all the time because it is essential for us to be able to dance what we are dancing. Getting along is paramount”, he said in an interview with Edén Dorantes.

On whether that working relationship could be taken to a sentimental level, Carlos He was very clear in saying that everything is part of the show.

“Do not! We mess around on the track; nothing else… because it’s the choreographies that they put on us. We are in a character all the time and it is not our fault that the dynamics that they put on us go in that tone, ”he explained to the reporter.

Let us remember that a few days ago the own Manelyk He categorically ruled out that there was a romantic plan with Alejandro Speitzer’s brother.

“Yes, I am single, but I do not want commitments and less with my co-workers, and that includes everyone,” the former member of Acapulco Shore told Edén Dorantes.

It was that moment when hand accepted that there is a certain chemistry with Carlos and only joked by saying: “It’s like my boyfriend, but without rights. We are together all the time.”

The young woman emphasized that she is open to love, because the fact that she is single does not mean that she is alone.