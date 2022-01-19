Carlos Tavares: Electrification is a choice of politics, not of industry

One year after the merger between FCA and PSA who gave birth to the Stellantis Group, the CEO Carlos Tavares took stock of the situation in an interview with Corriere della Sera, addressing various issues including those of the chip crisis and electrification. Let’s see some of the more interesting topics that have been addressed.

Tavares said he was satisfied with the first year at the helm of the new automotive group despite this 2021 was a complicated year due to the crisis brought about by Covid and the problem of the supply of semiconductors. Added to this are the new challenges that electrification is bringing.

The Group is also working on the new one Strategic Plan which will be presented on first of March. On the chip crisis front, the CEO warns that the issues they will last until the end of 2022. However, starting next summer, the new production capacity of companies in the sector should begin to restore balance between supply and demand. According to Tavares, the semiconductor supply problem has cost the automotive industry 15-20% in terms of production volumes.

The CEO of Stellantis then talks about the “value strategy“, that is, the choice of focus on the value of cars rather than volumes, even with the risk of driving up prices. This is a strategy that Tavares had already followed when he was at PSA. In 2013-2014 the French group realized that it was not correct to sell off their products. Quality cars must be sold at the right market price.

Since then, we have made spectacular progress in the quality of our products and services. We are now on par with the best in the world. Sales growth is the result of this quality strategy, not a goal in itself.

The risk of this strategy, however, is to cut out the middle classes that cannot buy cars worth 30,000 euros. However, the CEO has clear ideas on this front.