Carlos Tevez’s accurate analysis of Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate resurfaces

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to defend the colors of their respective clubs and countries, despite being in the twilight of their careers.

As the two superstars prepare to give us another installment of their eternal rivalry next season, old comments from former Argentina striker Carlos Tevez accurately analyzing the difference between them have resurfaced.

It was during an interview Carlos Tevez gave to ESPN Argentina shortly after returning from his short spell at Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua in 2018.

The Argentine, who played with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, said while the Portuguese had to work hard to raise his game to the top, his Argentine counterpart had the magic in him naturally.

Carlos Tevez has no time for this Messi vs. Ronaldo debates. pic.twitter.com/qRbDKIJ6dJ — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) September 12, 2018

“Cristiano is totally different from Messi,” Tevez told ESPN Argentina (via OneFootball). “When Leo started out, he didn’t touch a gym. But Cristiano was there morning, afternoon and evening, all the time.

“Cristiano had to work and prepare to be the best, whereas for Leo it comes naturally. These are the biggest differences I see between the two best players on the planet” Messi plays another sport. For Messi to score three goals [dans un match donné] is normal,” he added.

Carlos Tevez is indeed well placed to weigh in on the Messi-Ronaldo debate, having played with and against both players several times in his career.

The former Manchester City striker spent two years with Ronaldo when he was at Manchester United and also played alongside Messi in the Argentina national team.

The 38-year-old also faced both players when he was at Juventus, beating Ronaldo’s Real Madrid side in the Champions League semi-finals in 2015 before losing in the final to Barcelona. Messi.

