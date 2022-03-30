Carlos Valdés launches strong criticism, disappointing Colombian National Team, without qualifying for the World Cup | Colombia selection

After the Colombia national team lost the last chance to go to the World Cup in Qatar, former national team defender Carlos Valdes It exploded on the networks, and although it did not mention anyone, it does seem to refer to the criticism received by José Néstor Pékerman, who qualified Colombia for two consecutive World Cups (Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018).

Valdés was at the World Cup in Brazil, in what has been the best presentation of the national team in the World Cup event so far. The situation of the tricolor, which was left out of the cup without the possibility of going to the playoffs, after the triumph of Peru, which had the first option, provoked the reaction of the Valle del Cauca

“And many were made to believe that going to a World Cup was easy and that it was directed by a taxi driver and that he should leave because he did not make this generation world champion,” Valdés said on Twitter, making a clear reference to Pékerman, who said goodbye after the World Cup in Russia after having reached the FCF in 2012.

After Pékerman’s departure, the FCF gave Arturo Reyes a few games and then hired the Portuguese Carlos Queiroz; in February 2019 they made it official. His departure took place at the end of 2020, after two hard goals against Uruguay and Ecuador for the Qualifiers. In January 2021 Reinaldo Rueda arrived to take his place.