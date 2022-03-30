After the elimination of Colombia from the World Cup in Qatar, the reactions have not been long in coming.

One of the first men with a past in the National Team who decided to speak out was former defender Carlos Valdés, who was part of the tricolor team at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Through his Twitter account, The man who played for teams like Santa Fe and América de Cali shared his feelings after the failure of Reinaldo Rueda’s team. His words, some darts that could have many targets.

Carlos Valdes explodes

Carlos Valdés (left) marks Macnelly Torres. It was in the final of 2013-I. It was the only time a team that tied on the road lost the title: Santa Fe vs. National. Photo: Archive / WEATHER

“And many were made to believe that going to a World Cup was easy and that it was directed by a taxi driver and that he should leave because he did not make this generation world champion”Valdés commented on his Twitter account.

Although he did not mention any person in his message, it is clear that it has to do with the criticism that a certain sector of the press made to José Néstor Pékerman when he was a Colombian coach.

(Be sure to read: José Pékerman: the real story of how he was removed from the Colombian National Team).

