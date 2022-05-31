Carlos Varela sang his song “The Fair of Fools” for the first time in Cuba

The Cuban singer-songwriter Charles Varelawhose interpretation this Sunday of “The Fair of Fools” left a trail of young people shouting “freedom!”, he did not ignore the reference to the “circus in which we have had to live” introducing the theme at the Festival Havana World Music at the Coliseo de la Ciudad Deportiva, in Havana, and took it upon himself to clarify that this was the first time he had sung it in Cuba.

“A few months ago, taking into account the CIRCUS in which we have had to live, I went to Nashville to record with my brothers from Sweet Lizzy Project a song that, incredibly, this is the night that I am going to sing it for the first time in Cuba. I hope they will sing it with me,” said an emotional Carlos Varela amid fervent shouts from hundreds of young people identified with a song that is full of lyrics and rebellion in equal parts.

“Oh Carlitos! How we would have liked to be there with you. We don’t know what excites us more, listening to the people singing this anthem in which we had the privilege of collaborating with you, or the shouts of ‘Libertad’ at the end of the song. Long live Free Cuba!”the Cuban rock band wrote on Facebook Sweet Lizzy Projectbased since 2017 in the USA.

Source: Capture from Facebook/Sweet Lizzy Project

In the last hours, a heartfelt and extensive chronicle of the concert has circulated widely on social networks, which accounts for the high police presence in the venue and the emotion shared among those attending the concert.

“Since I arrived, the police deployment was noticeable, much more than the night before when X Alfonso sang. Many policemen at all the entrances and exits, others walking around the place, observing everyone […] The wait for Carlos to go on stage was long and a bit exasperating, full of restlessness,” says the text.

“Carlos (as always, I did not expect anything less from him) thanked the women who had their ovaries well placed so that he could be on stage, he apologized for delaying the initial schedule, because it was already past 12 at night and he was there his audience waiting for him, despite everything. In each song, Carlos shouted ¡Viva Cuba Libre! and to his cry, we all responded with the cry of Freedom, Freedom, Freedom! “adds the chronicle.

“Emotion won us over a million times, tears overwhelmed us every time Carlos launched a Viva Cuba Libre and we all responded with the cry of Freedom, freedom, freedom for all! The Gnome asked for a light, a lighter, for the mothers, for the children, for the people who got into the Darién jungle, in Nicaragua, for all those who cross the sea. And everyone raised their phones and the lights flooded the place in each raised arm, while the songs were chanted and they continued to shout Freedom! They couldn’t stop us,” says the text, which underlines the immense emotion of the moment.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who vibrated with each song at last night’s concert! God bless you!”wrote the singer-songwriter himself on Facebook this Monday.

A very uncomfortable figure for the ruling party in Cuba for many years, the author of such iconic songs as “Jalisco Park”, “Habáname” and other great hits premiered “La Feria de los Tontos” in December 2021. where you have been working for more than a yearas he confessed.

“They are such liars, playing harass, but sadness is not hidden with beer. You know that we were not and are not cheats, just a little hippie, nothing dangerous. Neither your fire eaters nor your two lions are going to shut us up, bastards!”says the chorus of a song in which, using the poetic flight that characterizes him, Varela made his disagreement with the reality of the island more than clear.

Also in the final months of last year, Varela accompanied Sweet Lizzy Project at the launch of “Another Revolution”where it also expresses the desires of the Cuban people to achieve a change in the country.

Following the July 11 protests on the island, Carlos Varela criticized the repression of the authorities and condemned what he described as “lies, manipulation and complicit silence of the national media” about what happened.