Carlos Vasallo and Maribel Guardia: The forbidden love story of the husband of Susana Dosamantes | VIDEO

One of the scandals that caused the most controversy in recent years has three women as protagonists who are a guarantee of controversy due to their charisma and fame among the Mexican public.

We refer to Paulina Rubio, her mother, actress Susana Dosamantes and the spectacular former Costa Rican beauty queen, Maribel Guardia, between them there was a problem that exceeded the limits and that also transcended due to the hatred that was generated between Maribel and Paulina and all because of… a man.

A few years ago, in 2009, during the broadcast of the program “Muévete” an embarrassing moment arose between Paulina and Maribel, in that broadcast, the Costa Rican served as the host of a section of the morning, so Maribel tried in various ways to do Contact Paulina and strike up a conversation about her work.

However, the result was disastrous, “the golden girl“He completely ignored her, did not give her the opportunity to establish any kind of relationship, before Maribel’s shy and nervous smile, who had to swallow her courage and rudeness and continue with the program.

totally ignores her

All this had a very particular context, Paulina acted that way because of a problem that existed between her successful mother, Susana Dosamantes and Maribel for an ex-boyfriend that the Costa Rican allegedly “lowered” the Mexican film and soap opera actress.

The man in question was Vassal Alexandera Galician businessman who was Susana’s great love, but lost because of Maribel’s charms.

The businessman dedicated to the audiovisual industry made his career both in Mexico and in the United States and is one of the figures in this field, with collaborations in other parts of the world, which was undoubtedly a magnet for Dosamantes, who according to information from the media, he has always kept a lot of love and respect for Vasallo.

Perhaps for that reason, the Mexican actress who is now going through an unfortunate health situation (pancreatic cancer) has avoided reacting to any comments about what could have happened between his ex-lover and Maribelsomething that is not confirmed either but apparently Paulina is very upset.

