Carlos Vela and Chicharito, two of the three highest paid in MLS

They tend to be box office magnets at any stadium in the Major League Soccer in addition to performing on the pitch, which is why their respective clubs invest in them. Carlos candle and Javier Hernandez appear among the three highest paid footballers in the current campaign of the mlswhich started the previous weekend.

Candle tops the ranking, thanks to the guaranteed $6.3 million a year that the Los Angeles F.C.a club with which he is in his fifth season and in which he needs to be a champion.

In the 2019 campaign he scored 36 goals, to be the best net breaker and defeat the Swede in a very even race Zlatan Ibrahimovicthen soccer player Los Angeles Galaxy.

The salary of Candle will be matched by the Italian striker Lorenzo Insignewho is still a partner of Hirving Lozano at Napolibut it will come to Toronto F.C. at the end of the current season in A series. The third place is occupied by Javier Hernandezwho receives six million dollars a year with the Los Angeles Galaxy.

The “Chicharito” disputes his third season with the most important club in the mls and only during the second did he begin to show why he is paid so much, scoring 17 goals. The fourth place is occupied by the Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuainwho earns just under 5.8 million greenbacks a year with the Inter-Miami.

And the fifth is for the Spanish midfielder Alexander Pozuelowho earns nearly $4.7 million annually from the Toronto F.C..