Carlos Vela puts Mexico in check with incredible news in the United States

Carlos Vela shakes Mexico by seeing how he is treated by LAFC in the United States and by MLS

Strikers Writing April 20, 2022 4:50 p.m.

With the news of the extension of his new contract at LAFC, Carlos Vela revolutionized everyone in the United States, because from being a player who would leave in the middle of the season, he became one with whom everyone wants to play.

For this reason, it is that the directive that lives in Los Angeles has the green light to look for an ideal partner for Vela, thus being a former Real Madrid the one who would arrive to accompany the crack born in Mexico in the attack.

This is Mesut Özil, a player who had his time at Real Madrid and who has had a complicated career after leaving the White House. However, as is customary with many players, now the German would seek a new opportunity to shine.

Let us remember that Major League Soccer has been the home of some very important players such as: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, David Beckham, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, Wayne Rooney, Kaká, Bastian Shweinsteiger, Nani among others, and that they have been very successful. in their teams, which is why the German is given hope to shine in the United States.

“I meet with Mesut every two weeks. I know of an interest from Los Angeles. I saw a message about that”he told the Turkish outlet known as TRT.

Only time will tell if Özil will leave Turkey behind in order to return to his best level in one of the leagues that has seen the most growth in recent years with stars brought from the Old Continent.