Carlos Vela shakes Mexico with this action from the United States

The Mexican-born striker will try to do something very important with LAFC in Major League Soccer in the United States

Strikers Writing April 30, 2022 4:32 p.m.

Carlos Vela is one of the most important names in Major League Soccer, as he is one of the fundamental pillars of the LAFC attack. However, now the Mexican will now have to bring out the whole caste against Minnesota United next Sunday.

The reason is that Vela has the opportunity to make history in the league, since he will play his 95th game in MLS and will have the chance to reach 100 participations that end in a goal, either with an assist or a goal.

However, this is not all, because there is already another player who has been in charge of performing this magic number on offense within the MLS, Sebastian Giovinco being the lucky one.

That is, if the former Arsenal and Real Sociedad player participates in a goal or gives an assist, he will equal the Italian. In addition, if he makes two direct participations that he ends in a touchdown he will improve the record obtained by the former Toronto FC player.

In the current MLS season, Vela has registered four goals and two assists in the eight games in which he has been active with LAFC.