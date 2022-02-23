Carlos Vela wants to return to Europe or play for Inter Miami: reports

Midtime Editorial

Carlos Vela’s last season at LAFC could be in 2022, since he has a clear intention to go back to Europe as soon as your contractual relationship ends, or failing that approach Inter Miami in case a window does not open.

“No matter what happens this year, and let me start this off with Vela being all-in and he wants to leave like a championthis will be Carlos Vela’s last year in Los Angeles,” said Michele Giannone. “It does not matter what happens. He wants to go back to Europe.”.

This version was released by the journalist during the broadcast of MLS TodayShowa podcast that appears on Twitter Spaces, in an intense chat in which possible scenarios were discussed during the season and before pointing out the other option contemplated by the Mexican.

“A person very close to your camp told me that if Europe doesn’t workand he really wants to go, a city where they could, or want to live and raise their child and move on is… MiamiGiannone added.

Vela would not play in Mexico

Although he was part of the basic forces of Chivas, Carlos Vela never debuted in Mexican soccer and even his debut in football was with the English Arsenal in August 2008.

With 32 years old and his intention to play in Europe again or in Miami, the options of seeing him in the Mexican fields are diluted despite the fact that in the Sacred Flock they have wanted that incorporation.