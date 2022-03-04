Carlos Vives and Camilo premiere “Baloncito Viejo”

Alexander Pazmino Carlos Vives and Camilo join their powerful voices in the musical theme “Baloncito Viejo”.

Global music icon and multiple Latin GRAMMY winner Carlos Vives is joined for the first time by fellow multiple Latin GRAMMY winner and one of the most acclaimed artists in Latin music today, Camilo. His collaboration entitled “Baloncito Viejo” brings them together for the first time to create a song that combines the characteristic sounds of Colombia that Vives always includes in his productions and the romanticism of both artists. Released through Sony Music Latin, the song is now available on all digital music platforms.

“Baloncito Viejo” was produced by Carlos Vives, Andrés Leal and Martín Velilla, and was composed by both artists along with Latin Grammy nominee Jorge Luis Chacín, Andrés Leal and Martín Velilla.

In the song and the music video, Vives and Camilo express the metaphor of love through soccer where they use the ‘little old ball’ as a symbol of love and the importance of playing it responsibly so as not to hurt the other.

“If you don’t give yourself seriously, if it’s not a complete love, where did you come from? If you’re going to throw me away, like an old basketball, then I don’t play anymore,” reads an excerpt from the powerful musical collaboration.

Watch the official video of “Baloncito Viejo” by Carlos Vives and Camilo HERE





Play



Under the direction of Felipe Montoya and Sergio Ramírez for Mestiza Films, and the creative direction of Carlos Vives, the music video was shot in Miami, Florida. Traveling through time in a story set in a 19th century sports club, the video draws inspiration from the aesthetics, costumes and set design of productions such as The English Game.

In the video, the artists play soccer, the ball game that the English consolidated and took to all parts of the world, where they perform a duel to be played for the love of the protagonist as the game is in progress. The protagonist, played by Lucca Pietro, plays on the team opposite the artists, and the match is a representation of what happens in love, where sometimes you win and sometimes you lose, where the fight is tireless and you dream with the moment of victory: Being with the person you want.

In the course of the video, the artists are the voice and conscience of the protagonist by interpreting the song in the middle of the playing field, as well as funny images that seem to stop time.

“Old Basketball” will be part of the next album do you live “Cumbiana 2”, which will be released soon.