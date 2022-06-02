Carlos Vives and the economic crises he went through – Music and Books – Culture

Carlos Vives is one of the most important and recognized Colombian artists worldwide. His music internationalized cumbia and vallenato, making the sounds of the accordion and bagpipes reach international ears thanks to fusions with other genres.

In 2002, ‘El Patron’ received his first Grammy Award for Best Traditional Tropical Latin Album, with his album ‘Dejame Entra’, which contains hits such as the song of the same name, ‘Carito’, ‘Amor Latino’ and ‘Teresa’.

However, from one moment to the next, after the success of ‘El rock de mi pueblo’, Carlos Vives’ career suffered a silent fall and, as a result, he went through a difficult economic situation.

The samarium had some problems with his record company and, little by little, his lifelong team dissolved.

Carlos Vives has achieved great successes with Egidio Cuadrado. Photo: Carlos Capela. Archive THE TIME

“In the end, everything dissolved, it’s over. EMI, which was my label at that time, told me that musically I wasn’t going anywhere,” confessed Carlos Vives in an interview with Jorge Ramos for ‘Vix’.

It was a very difficult time financially, but, fortunately, the ‘Cumbiana’ singer was able to work in his family’s restaurant, Cumbia House de Gaira, then run by his brother, Guillermo Vives.

“We had to continue… I had worked in Bogotá and I did everything, if you had to dress up to receive the children on Sundays, I would dress up to receive the children in a family restaurant that we have“, he recounted.

For her part, Claudia Elena Vásquez, his wife since 2008, stressed that they were practically bankrupt, mainly because the artist did not have a solid work team from the administrative part.

“In 10 years we have built a heritage after going through a really difficult economic situation, that is, we had nothing to pay for public services in the house“Claudia Elena recalled in the aforementioned interview.

Carlos Vives and Claudia Helena were secretly married in 2008. Photo: WEATHER – HELLO Magazine

However, although she is a chemical engineer, she decided to ‘manage’ her husband’s talent and consolidate what she calls “The Vives Universe”. Thus, and after eight years out of the industry, Caludia Elena advised him to go to Santa Marta to write new songs.

That was how, in 2012, hits such as ‘I was born again’, ‘Dancing with you’ and ‘La foto de los dos’ came to light.songs from his album ‘Corazón Profundo’ (2013), an album that marked the triumphant return of Carlos Vives to music, at the hands of Sony Music.

In 2014, the Colombian was nominated for the Grammy Awards for best tropical Latin album for the aforementioned album and, in 2015, he repeated the nomination and came out the winner thanks to ‘More + deep heart’.

Since then the singer has not stopped making music and inspiring and supporting emerging artists. Recently, he released ‘El Teke Teke’, alongside the Black Eyed Peas and producers Play-N-Skillz, and ‘Babel’, in collaboration with Fito Páez.

