Carlos Vives before the Dominicans: adrenaline, cumbia, vallenato and a tribute to Johnny Ventura

Fans eager to dance to regional Colombian rhythms fused with pop and rockletters that motivate love and joy, a full fill and other ingredients were essential in a festive recipe to denote that “After all you live”.

A night that promised to offer a more than interesting evening and, so it was because after months of waiting, after rescheduling his presentation last February, the Colombian star Carlos Vives appeared on Saturday, May 14, at 10 a.m. the night, at the Sports Palace Virgilio Travieso Soto, making attendees jump and dance to happy musicas defined by the artist himself.

“Look how pretty she is, pretty she is; and you see I don’t know what, I don’t know what. I don’t know what Mayte has…”, hundreds of attendees were heard humming to the artist’s presentation, a theme in which the Colombian bagpipe is the characteristic instrument. And if Carlos Vives has something, it is to take us with his music to the bowels of the Caribbean, because he tries to rescue the initial sounds of our lands with fusions that are natural for him.

After thanking all those attending the show and highlighting the presence of his Colombian compatriots applauding that their fans are always accompanied by the flag of their country, Vives mentioned that his music is a way of seeing evolution of its rhythms, referring to vallenato and cumbia.

However, he was emphatic in mentioning our music: “This is a way of seeing our perico ripiao not only as a museum piece, but as music for the future.” While he was speaking, the beginning of “La Gout Fria” was playing in the background, his emblematic hit from 1993.

The artist, who has been recognized for being a faithful defender of sustainable development and social inclusion, took advantage of the stage and his interpretation of the song “La Bicicleta” to highlight the care and protection of cyclists on the streets. This presentation was followed by the songs “Carito” and “No te ir”.

Vives did not leave in the “draft” not a song to perform (the samarium even gave us two firsts of his new album “Cumbiana 2”) “Kisses at any time”, “The land of oblivion”, I was born again”, among others were the themes that adorned the presentation block.

“It is an honor to return to Santo Domingo, the cradle of our culture and everything we are. The vallenato is your perico ripiao”, he expressed.

+ The surprise of the night?

Among so many emotions, the show was attended by the Dominican artist Manny Cruz, who performed with Vives “Steal you a kiss”, stirring up the public, who was anxiously awaiting this issue.

Cruz’s presence served to premiere “Looking for the horse”, song dedicated to “Caballo Mayor”, Johnny Ventura, the same one that could not be recorded with the interpreter of “Pitaste?”, due to his death last July. However, Vives wanted to bring joy and a tribute to the great of the Dominican merengue.

The recording of “Buscando al Caballo” was an initiative of Carlos Vives and was originally made with Milly Quezada and Jandy Ventura.

“The music is lacking joy, there are some cool notes in all genres; but it takes a I don’t know what… joy. We fulfilled a very special dream, a song for Johnny. Of course I wanted to make a merengue and show what the Caribbean is like,” Vives said.

Similarly, and continuing with the live premieres during the concert, the song “Teke ​​Teke” was heard for the first time on stage. by the hip hop band Black Eyed Peas and the Latin rapper duo Play-N-Skillz, who were through a screen.

The Colombian, who showed his humility and joy, gave lessons of simplicity and fun between songs, musical sounds and dances, thus closing an outstanding and unforgettable presentation that made us see that we have been through a lot, but that all this has been worth it. since “After all you live”.