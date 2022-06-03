Carlos Vives reacts on hidden camera to The Goddess’s 40-pound papaya: “Who sings that?”

The announcer Enrique Santos practiced another of his jokes with the musician Carlos Vives, by posing as a bizarre Uber driver who would take the Colombian on a tour during which, on more than one occasion, they would test his patience.

In one of those peculiar intervals, Santos plays at full volume “La papaya de 40 pounds,” the most recent hit by singer Dianelys Alfonso Cartaya, known as La Diosa de Cuba. Vives can’t contain a smile and doesn’t stop fidgeting in his seat until he, driven by curiosity, asks the supposed driver about the author of the song.

“Who sings that?” asks Vives after a few minutes of listening to the lyrics. Santos, disguised with a wig, glasses and a mask so that they would not recognize him, replies that she is the Goddess of Cuba. They then have a brief exchange about the meaning of the word papaya in Cuba and Colombia.

“And papaya in Cuba is the same as in Colombia, papaya?” asks Vives. “Pussy”, Santos snaps back, clarifying that it has the same meaning as the term used in the United States to refer to the vagina.

The answer leaves Vives visibly stupefied, who then comments that in Colombia it could have the same meaning. The Cuban-American announcer picked up Vives at his hotel to take him to the Miami Marlins stadium, where the Colombian had been invited to throw out the first pitch.

During the journey, Santos fights and yells at other drivers, takes other streets away from the destination and even stops by a local to order breakfast, while Vives worries about the delay. However, the Colombian does not lose his temper until they finally reach the stadium.

Then, in the final minutes of the hidden camera, uploaded to YouTube, Santos reveals his face to Vives and they both burst out laughing. “Carlos Vives, I love you bro! What patience. And I know you are already a fan of the 40-pound papaya,” the Cuban-American wrote on social media, where he tagged La Diosa.

The singer also reacted to the announcer’s occurrence: “I laughed until I was short of breath, Enrique Santos, you’re hard. Thanks. Carlos Vives, in the end the melody and sticky lyrics stuck to you eeeeehhh?

At the beginning of May, La Diosa launched the challenge “The 40-pound papaya” on her social networks and it soon went viral. The theme was created by the singer at the request of her followers, after they heard the phrase of one of her direct. The song has been gaining popularity even being heard internationally. This Thursday, the artist celebrated that La papaya… sounded on French radio.

“We are ringing in France, why? Because God said that it is now, great that you are a heavenly father, look I asked to be played on the radio since in my country they never put me on. Today I am the happiest woman in this world. What joy I feel, only God knows how much I cried to achieve these things, thank you, ”said the artist on Instagram. The Goddess also announced that she will sing in a concert in the city of Paris on June 17.

Last month, La Diosa reported that during her European tour she would launch a line of underwear, sports outfits, T-shirts and swimsuits inspired by the phrase.