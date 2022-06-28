Carlos Vives says Shakira “is very sad” after her separation from Piqué

Carlos Vives, who, apart from collaborating with Shakira, is a close friend of the artist, which is why he spoke about how she feels after the separation with the soccer player Gerad Piqué.

Vives assured that Barranquillera is very sad and is not having a good time. “He has to be sad, it is a very sad moment, of course. He had a very beautiful family”, said the singer at a concert organized by ‘Cadena 100’.

He explained that when he heard the news he sent her a message worrying about her. “She responded by telling me that she was sad,” she said and assured that she did not reveal more details about what happened.

Vives acknowledged that when he met Piqué always behaved very well, indicated ABC.

“He is a very educated and decent person,” he said about the athlete.

On the subject of the alleged infidelities, he did not even want to enter: “They are very difficult pods.” He wants things between them to work out one way or the other: “One has to seek happiness.”

Last June 4 the singer Shakira confirmed that she was separating from her partner, the FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué, with whom he has had two children.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask for respect for privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” says a concise joint statement sent to Efe by the singer’s communication agency and football player.

After several publications that had alluded to the separation of the mediatic couple and they had reported that the footballer had left the family home, in Esplugues de Llobregat (Barcelona), and had returned to his single apartment located in the upper area of ​​the city of Barcelona.