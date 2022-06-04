Carlos Vives speaks about Shakira and Piqué: “I wish you the best”

Carlos Vives spoke about the scandal surrounding the Colombian singer Shakira and Gerard Piqué, FC Barcelona footballer, who They have already confirmed their separation after 12 years as a couple after rumors of infidelity by the Spaniard.

The statements of the Colombian artist were made before the cameras of ‘Venga la Alegría’, the Azteca Uno program. Vives, who along with Shakira performs ‘La bici’, one of their greatest collaborations, highlighted the couple, their family and wished them the best.

“Hopefully… I wish them all the best because they are also wonderful people. I am definitely a bigger fan of Shakira today than before which is enough to say because the truth is that working with her, getting to know her, going through difficult times with her with what happened to us in ‘La bici’ and all that, you know, today I respect her and I love her more”, said the Colombian.

“I wish him all the best, the same to him who has always been very affectionate. They have a beautiful family, they have divine children and I wish them the best.” concluded the artist, who received recognition at the Heat Awards for his social commitment.

The alleged infidelity of the Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué to the Colombian was revealed in the podcast ‘Mamarazzis’ of the Spanish media El Periódico. Rumors also indicated that the 2010 world champion was already living in his bachelor apartment again.

Even, Shakira was rumored to have suffered an anxiety attack, before the whole situation was made public, and would have been taken in an ambulance to a clinic in Barcelona, ​​the city where he resides. The same Colombian singer clarified the situation and reported that she was seen in the ambulance because she was accompanying her father, who suffered a fall.

Now, through a statement released by Shakira’s communication agency, the couple confirmed their separation after 12 years together, in which they became the parents of two children. “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” they said.

