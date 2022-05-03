Carlos Zambrano: “I didn’t imagine so much pressure in Boca Juniors” | Libertadores Cup | RMMD DTBN | Argentina ar | SPORT-TOTAL

Carlos Zambrano came to Boca Juniors the 2020 season and after two years on the squad, the Peruvian defender spoke about the demand he feels throughout his time on the team. He arrived under the orders of Miguel Ángel Russo and today is directed by Sebastián Battaglia.

“I didn’t imagine so much pressure before coming, but yes, it overwhelms you a lot, that’s why I hardly watch news, I avoid that, I know that at the time they hit me a lot, it’s understandable, it’s your job, the journalists. As they lift you up they also lower you very quickly, I have it clear. But apart from that, I feel very good in the club, with the leadership, with the Council.”, he said in an interview with ESPN.

Carlos was questioned by the fans in several games. After a better moment and with more stability in the team, the ‘León’ spoke about the criticism he received: “I feel calmer with my performance. I know that the first year I had some other mistakes in the games. An error per game that appeared in the photo, as they say, and I understand that they have criticized me for that “.

In debt in the Cup

The great desire in Boca Juniors is to win the Copa Libertadores, a competition that they have not achieved since 2007. The present in the club tournament is not good and they are forced to win on their visit to Always Ready.

About the party in Bolivia, Zambrano pointed out: “In the Copa Libertadores it is costing us. In Bolivia you have to win yes or yes”. Boca Juniors has two defeats and one win in the Cup. It has 3 points and is in the last position of Group E.