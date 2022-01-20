Carlotta Gagna, the advice of the Traininpink personal trainer: “Enough chicken and rice, they are very sad. Better a nice plate of gnocchi alla Sorrentina, no privations are needed”

The first to get involved as a skeptic? His mother. Never did sports, never did continuous physical exercise. Let alone fitness. Critical and perplexed about achieving results at her age, she was the perfect woman to become the first follower. And thus demonstrate to all other women that body positivity really works. At 17 as at 70. Carlotta Gagna, author of the book “Traininpink – Fitness for everyone (yes, even for you!) “, out in bookstores on January 25 for Mondadori, the first success was achieved in the family. “My mom was my first fan. I knew it was going to be hard on her because she wasn’t used to exercise and didn’t think she could do it. Yet she had to change her mind ”. There personal trainer entrepreneur, now one of the most followed online wellness coaches on social networks, started from his epersonal experience of girl with eating disorders to develop a new training program now practiced by thousands of women.

A real philosophy for inner well-being, self-esteem and achieving the best possible physical shape. Taking into account genetics: if you are not long you can never become like the prima ballerina of La Scala, if you are not tall you can never be like Nicole Kidman. In the manual of practical advice Carlotta Gagna she also tells about herself: a girl with eating disorders who ranged from anorexia to binge eating. Often made fun of for its oversized shape. Then, during adolescence, the discovery of the world of fitness and the feeling of being on the right path. Not just to get rid of those little rolls of fat, but to learn how to work on the whole body in order to achieve a rewarding appearance.

What is body positive?

It is a philosophy. A thought and a vision of oneself that translates into a motto: let’s accept each other without ceasing to improve. Before embarking on any external path we must accept who we are. It is a bit like accepting your partner or husband. There are certainly flaws, but loving each other means accepting them by looking at global well-being. With this awareness we can begin an internal journey that will also become an external improvement over time. If we hate ourselves we will never be able to obtain a result but only to focus on our defects.

Practical examples?

If I have culotte de cheval and I train to eliminate them by focusing on that point of my body and after a week they are still not gone I will feel frustrated and stop exercising. Then I will enter a negative vicious circle. Let’s face it: there is no localized weight loss. There are many myths to dispel about this topic. In the case of culottes or other features, a specific workout does not work. The approach must cover the whole body. Each is different and has its own genetic characteristics.

Who are you targeting your training programs?

To women of all ages. From little girls to over 70 ladies. Mine is inclusive training. I propose different types of exercises, divided into four programs. The first level is simple and doesn’t need any tools. That’s what my mother follows too. Then there are the other levels: with household items like a bottle of water and a chair. Finally we come to weights, barbell and dumbbells. Everyone can be practiced at home without too much effort and in free time: about twenty minutes four times a week.

By now you have thousands of followers: how did you get there?

I believe that sincerity and frankness in the message I convey are my strengths. In my posts, with serenity and without filters, I show the physical “defects”, or rather, those characteristics that women have unfortunately learned to perceive after years of media bombardment as defects, explaining to them that they are not.

How do you explain it?

Every day I dismantle myths and fake news about training and nutrition. I show pictures. Side by side. The first concerns the perfection desired by society, the other the reality. One portrays me with hair make-up, lighting effects and special framing, the other without make-up and without special lighting and framing devices. And here comes cellulite, dark circles and all the rest. Reality can also travel on social media. Here is what I am doing to counter a perfect and artificial image of femininity.

What are the most frequently asked questions from followers?

They ask me how to improve the parts of the body that they consider unaesthetic. Or how to come to have self-esteem despite the imperfections that they see as physical defects. “I don’t believe in myself, I compare myself to others, how can I lose all this belly that I can’t stand?” I reply that there is no localized weight loss and that some of our characteristics are not defects. It is we who see them like this while others often do not even notice. We are our own worst critics. In short, listening to them and becoming their confidant is a privilege for me. But above all, having the opportunity to explain that our value is much more than a perfection imposed by an external model.

As a teen you were made fun of at school …

As a teenager I suffered from eating disorders. My model was Kate Moss, just too different from me. I went from phases in which I did not eat to phases in which I gorged myself indefinitely. I was unhappy. Now I try to make the girls understand that there is no absolute reference model, if not an artifact. Each woman has her particular physicality and can improve that, to obtain a harmonious figure based on her structure. Training the whole body.

How did you overcome your insecurity?

I started a journey with myself after discovering fitness. Taking the time, training, gave me gratification and strength. And over the months, with the achievement of the objectives, I gained a lot of confidence. Then it became a job. I am now 29 years old and 20,000 followers who train with my programs. My page was born four years ago thanks to my husband, then engaged, who convinced me to share my experience with other women. P.roprio me, who at school was the victim of ferocious jokes, I who followed diets one after the other, trapped in a loop of food imbalance, now give advice. I remember going from eating almost nothing to binging almost to bursting: I was able to swallow up to twenty ice cream packs putting on up to ten kilos a month.

Now is your sustainable diet giving up on pizza and ice cream?

I love pizza. At the basis of a balanced diet there is never deprivation. Our body will otherwise turn against us. And the momentary results would be lost. A balanced diet is not frustrating because it is not focused on an excessive calorie deficit. And never do your own thing. My program, supported by nutritionists, is based on the Mediterranean diet. There is one day a week where even lasagna or carbonara is allowed to be eaten. The secret is to insert tasty recipes. Chicken and rice are very sad. Better a nice plate of gnocchi alla sorrentina and Cantonese rice.

Any advice to all women?

Don’t compare yourself to anyone: the comparison is the killer of happiness. Find your psychological and physical strengths. This is the first job to do with yourself. Then, the rolls will improve.