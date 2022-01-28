Carlotta Mantovan, the thought that never goes away: indissoluble love

Years go by but Carlotta Mantovan can’t think of anything else. Her husband is always next to her and supports her in every situation.

Fabrizio Frizzi he is one of the conductors who left his mark and despite the fact that years have passed since his death, the void is unbridgeable. There are many colleagues and friends who occasionally post photos to remember him, then there is his wife Carlotta Mantovan who can’t help but relive a few moments with him.

The journalist is trying to get away from the world of television to devote herself completely to her daughter, she has never been a lover of gossip and that is why she has always tried to stay on the sidelines, especially after the death of her husband.

Carlotta Mantovan, always with her – PHOTOS

Even on social media Carlotta Manovan does not usually share many with fans photo. If it does, it is to convey some moments of joy, amazement and sweetness. Beside her there is always hers daughter with whom he spends a lot of time together.

Is called Star and grown a lot since her father is gone. Many think that the little girl looks a lot like her father and on her social networks her photos go around the web.

It is thanks to her that Mantovan is able to go on despite the absence of Fabrizio Frizzi. The two met during an edition of Miss Italy, the journalist was one of the contestants and was just 17 years old. Between them it was love at first sight and from that moment the two were inseparable.

From the first day together, simplicity and humility have distinguished Carlotta and Fabrizio who made themselves loved by everyone. On the day of her death, his wife wanted to send a message that moved everyone present: “Thank you for all the love you have given us”.