Carmelina, operated at 103 years of breast cancer: the record-breaking intervention of the Italian team

Record-breaking operation at the Humanitas Gavazzeni hospital in Bergamo, which announced the positive outcome of the operation on 103-year-old Carmelina Paolina Beltramelli, “to date the oldest woman operated on for breast cancer reported in scientific literature”.

A story that “opens up important reflections on the theme of prevention and treatment for all ages and the importance of a multidisciplinary approach in the treatment of oncological diseases”, highlight the health professionals.

The surgery actually dates back to two years ago, but the news was made known only today and after Carmelina blown out 105 candles in good health.

“I was a bit worried about the surgery but I trusted it – says the elderly woman – Also knowing that I didn’t have to do general anesthesia calmed me. As soon as I felt that there was something different in my breast, I I wanted to be checked: I love my granddaughters and my family and I made this decision to continue to feel good with them. After the surgery my daily life has not changed and I continue to do the same things I did before “.

Carmelina arrived at the hospital in July 2019 – they explain from Humanitas – after she herself had noticed, through self-examination, a slightly painful lump in her right breast. The tests revealed breast cancer, and therefore the decision for the surgery, despite the advanced age of the patient.

“The desire to avoid local cancer progression and its potential negative effects on Carmelina’s quality of life, the willingness not to suffer with growing breast cancer, the short duration of the surgery (35 minutes) and the possibility of obtaining the elimination of the tumor without undergoing general anesthesia were the cornerstones on which the final decision of the lady was based ”, explain today the surgeons of the Breast Unit.

