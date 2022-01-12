Carmelo Di Ianni, the Roman nights of the historic bouncer in the disco- Corriere.it

from Maria Egizia Fiaschetti

Former policeman, he worked at Notorious, Histeria, Jackie O ‘and saw politicians, VIPs, models parading. Passion for boxing, trouble with justice and an American honor

Politicians, VIPs, models. Polenta with Julia Roberts at Notorious and the ministers of the First Republic, from Gianni De Michelis to Claudio Martelli and Renato Altissimo. A life as a referee at the entrance of the clubs, in a hedonistic and party-loving Rome that seems to belong to another geological era compared to the decline of the 2000s, even before the pandemic arrived.

Carmelo Di Ianni, 63 years old to the fullest, was the doyen of the bouncers: I invented a job, as a former policeman I immediately understood who could enter and who could not. January 28, 1982 was among the Nocs men who freed NATO General James Lee Dozier, kidnapped by the Red Brigades in Verona. An investigation was then opened on the blitz, the agents were accused of having tortured the Red Brigades to force them to speak and Di Ianni, awarded the second honor of the American government, decides to leave the police: I already frequented the premises and met Beatrice Iannozzi (owner of the Jackie O ‘, ed). She was widowed and I was her bodyguard. At night I would take her home to Olgiata and a love story was born.

In 83, with the opening of the Histeria in via Ruggero Giovannelli, Di Ianni reinvents himself as head of safety: I immediately sense who I am in front of, from how he speaks and how he dresses. It had become a joke at the time, when too many men gathered at the door I pulled down his pants and only those who didn’t have white socks came in. In the clubs he crossed paths with the international jet set, collecting anecdotes that are fictional material (in his curriculum he boasts about forty films, the latest on boxing, directed by Ricky Memphis): One evening at the Notorious Maradona he hid inside my cabin, he knew that Pel would arrive and he was intimidated … I made them meet me, a tourist saw us and photographed us.

In 2007 he is involved in a series of arrests for drug dealing and aiding and abetting of prostitution within Club 84: I took a year inside but the real members did not appear, I didn’t know they were disreputable people. To be cleared they wanted me to talk, but I didn’t feel like being repentant. it was a hard time, I lost everything and I had to start from scratch but when I got out I found the same affection. Now back to the Jackie O ‘, where it all started: How has the night changed? Without events, no one comes to via Veneto anymore. From ’82 to ’95 it was fantastic: models, actors, deputies, sportsmen … Before there were no fights, now the boys drink in the car, take drugs, if you try to take them out they threaten you with a complaint. film role he has just finished playing back to basics: I was in the national boxing team, then unfortunately I broke my hand ….