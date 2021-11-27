Carmelo Rifici guides about twenty young actors in the maze of Doppio Sogno

You will lose all certainty: Carmelo Rifici is certain, speaking of Double Dream, the show that brings to the stage its national premiere at the Piccolo Teatro Studio Melato in Milan. It is the result of the course of Piccolo’s theater school, directed by Carmelo Rifici. The three-year course has been extended to four years, due to the pandemic, which in any case has not stopped the activity and instead has allowed new ways to face the future. Now about twenty of these former students, who have become professional actors, are the protagonists of the show from the short novel by Arthur Schnitzler, rewritten for the stage by Riccardo Favaro. About twenty actors for two characters, Doctor Fridolin and his wife Albertine, except for the daughter, who represents Fridolin’s taboo, who likes little girls. Thus comes to life a show played on continuous doubling, abstract elements for a symbolic story. To enhance this aspect and avoid any realistic reference, the scenography is made up of burnt elements, including the two beds in the center of the scene. Here husband and wife continue to cross paths in disguise. The erotic adventure in which Fridolin struggles and that lived in a dream by Albertine intersect for a non-innocent journey, which does not leave the space of the house. They have obscene, incestuous, nonetheless human desires that society has asked to forget. And it is precisely in that very Vienna that Schnitzler and Freud move, write to each other, similar interests develop, psychoanalysis appears, while the “Spanish” is raging.

From Schnitzler’s novel, with a different vision from that which is staged at the theater, Stanley Kubrick he made his latest film, Eyes Wide Shut with Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman.

Double dream

by Riccardo Favaro by Arthur Schnitzler

directed by Carmelo Rifici

sets Paolo Di Benedetto, costumes Margherita Baldoni, lights Gianni Staropoli, choreographic movements Alessio Maria Romano, music Federica Furlani

with Catherine Bertoni, Gabriele Brunelli, Leonardo Castellani, Giulia Heathfield Di Renzi, Giovanni Drago, Anna Godina, Claudia Grassi, Jonathan Lazzini, Lucia Limonta, Sebastian Luque Herrera, Anna Manella, Alberto Marcello, Marco Mavaracchio, Francesca Osso, Antonio Perretta, Alberto Pierazzini, Roberta Ricciardi, Paolo Rovere, Aurora Spreafico, Emilia Tiburzi, Simone Tudda

Photo by Masiar Pasquali

production of Piccolo Teatro di Milano – Theater of Europe

at the Piccolo Teatro Studio Melato in Milan (via Rivoli 6 – M2 Lanza), from 27 November to 23 December 2021 (Tuesday to Saturday 7.30 pm; Sunday 4 pm, Monday 6 December 7.30 pm; Tuesday 7 and Wednesday 8 December rest)

Length: 185 minutes including an intermission (full nude scenes are featured)

Thursday 2 December at 5 pm, meeting with the public at the Cloister in via Rovello