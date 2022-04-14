Carmen Aub, the new rival of Livia Brito in the telenovela Woman of Nobody | villain | TelevisaUnivision telenovelas nnda nnlt | FAME

Carmen Aub, known for having played Rutila Casillas in “El Señor de los Cielos”, is making the recordings of the new Mexican telenovela “No man’s wife”the most recent audiovisual proposal from producer Giselle González for TelevisaUnivision.

The recordings of the telenovela began on March 8 in Mexico and Carmen Aub is part of the cast of this story starring Livia Brito and Marcus Ornellas. Although little is known about the story, it is believed to be a new version of “Amarte es Mi Pecado”, a 2004 novel.

In “Nobody’s Woman”, Carmen Aub will play a villain who will be in charge of destroying the protagonist couple of the story. The Mexican actress will give an important twist to the script that until now followed her career with her participation in the new melodrama.

Cast of the telenovela “Mujer de nada”, produced by Giselle González for TelevisaUnivision (Photo: Televisa)

CARMEN AUB, THE NEW RIVAL OF LIVIA BRITO IN THE TELENOVELA “WOMAN OF NOBODY”

In an interview for Las Estrellas, Carmen Aub revealed some details of the character she plays in the new Mexican telenovela “Mujer de nada”, produced by Giselle González for TelevisaUnivision.

“I am the villain who tries to destroy that leading couple,” said the 32-year-old interpreter about the new project she is working on.

In this new production, Carmen Aub is reunited with a colleague with whom she worked on “The Lord of the Skies.” This is the interpreter Plutarco Haza, who gives life to her husband in this fiction.

“I am the wife of Plutarco Haza, whose name is ‘Rafael’, and he is half in love with our protagonist, so more than a triangle it is like a love square,” she revealed.

From what little he was able to tell, it is intuited that Carmen Aub’s participation in “Nobody’s Woman” will give much to talk about. Her character is the rival of Livia Brito, the protagonist of the story.

“One cannot judge the character, so I think that when the character wants to survive and feel loved, sometimes we go crazy and lose our minds,” he commented on the evil that his character will be capable of committing for love .

In “Nobody’s Woman”, Aub also shares a cast with other renowned actors such as Arap Bethke, Cynthia Klitbo, Azela Robinson, María Penella and Francisco Pizaña, among others.

WHAT IS THE TELENOVELA “NOBODY’S WOMAN” ABOUT?

The telenovela “Nobody’s Woman” is a new version of the successful Mexican melodrama “Loving you is my sin” that in 2004 starred Yadhira Carrillo and Sergio Sendel.

In “Nobody’s Woman”, Livia Brito plays Lucía Arizmendi, a beautiful young woman who lives with her father in San Jacinto, Puebla, with whom she has built a very close and loving relationship.

For his part, Marcus Ornellas plays Fernando Ortega, a single, honest, loyal business manager with a seductive and enterprising personality who has managed to establish a small logistics and transportation company.

CARMEN AUB, THE ACTRESS WHO SUFFERED FROM LOW SELF-ESTEEM WHEN SHE WAS A TEEN

During an interview for the Argentine magazine “Gente”, Carmen Aub spoke about self-esteem and acceptance. The Mexican actress pointed out that women are subjected to pressure to reach hegemonic beauty standards, the same ones that are imposed by television or the fashion industry.

The actress of “The Lord of the Skies” pointed out that girls grow up seeing protagonists of television programs or magazine models that are perfect and unattainable. For Carmen, this generates an impact on little girls who are under pressure to achieve a certain type of beauty.

"I believe that this pressure is imposed on women since we grabbed a magazine or watched television programs. We saw perfect and divine protagonists and they were not real, they were unattainable," she pointed out to the magazine "Gente".