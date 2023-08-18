Carmen Barbieri breaks down after a painful death: “He left us”

Carmen Barbieri burst into tears on the air Mananissima (City Magazine) When he was talking about a recent loss he experienced closely, The television host began his program by going into depth about the death of a celebrity character who lost his life last Thursday, August 17, 2023, due to doctor-caused abuse. Hannibal Lotocki,

This is Mariano Caprarola, who died at the age of just 49, Like Silvina Luna, Mariano had been rushed to Lotocki’s operating room years earlier for cosmetic procedures, not knowing that her health was about to be irreversibly ruined. While Luna continues to fight for her life in intensive care, panelists Fashion Cage (Ciudad Magazine) He died of cardiac arrest. The news created a huge shock in the television industry and Barbieri broke down while speaking about it.

“Every morning we open the program on a high. I want you to feel it, the energy that makes hearts swell. But in life sometimes we can’t handle what we want, friends, children and parents live foreverBarbary began. With tears in his eyes and a broken voice, he continued: “A great friend, a great artist, a great companion left us physically., Here they are all crying. Marion, I love you. I know he is physically gone, but in my heart he is still there. He suddenly left. Lotocki had full body surgery about 10 years ago.”

Then, he criticized Lotocki for ruining the lives of so many patients by injecting methacrylate:what he put on him went into his body, What Lotoki is wearing is so bad!Finally, he assured that Mariano was “a great man.”

What happened to Mariano Caprarola?

Mariano Caprarola passed away Lotocki’s misconduct followed a brief hospitalization at the Argentine Institute of Diagnosis and Treatment, where he was admitted for routine check-ups due to chronic kidney disease. However, suffered unexpected damage and died,

,He was admitted to the hospital for a routine check-up for kidney calcification, which he did from time to time due to complications arising from surgery. Another victim,” announced Angel de Brito. LAM (US TV). According to “El Chino” Lunice not correct (thirteen), Mariano was “vital, talkative, more funny than ever.” ,He went in for surgery to remove some stones, his condition worsened, he became unstable and they couldn’t revive him“, completed by Sandra Borghi.