Carmen Campuzano debuts her new nose and feels happy

Recently the famous actressCarmen Campuzano had gone through a car accident, a bacteria and also excesses that had destroyed her nose, however on this occasion she received help from some experts they have a famous show called “Botched”hosted by Paul Nacif and Terry Dubrow.

In this entertainment surgeons the they rejected saying that it would be practically impossible to leave her well, so they preferred not to take the job.

But we know that if you underwent a surgical processeven though he did not go with them seems to have searched for a doctor here in Mexico and apparently things didn’t go so badly, we could even say it was a success.

At the time of meeting with the media, he expressed himself in this regard: “That they see me differently, apart from my look changethe doctor, my guardian angel, I want to tell you that he has already given my nose more protection, this is new so I still have that sensitivity because I haven’t even been operated on for a month”.

The model was very happy and shared that it was a few weeks ago when this process was carried out, so she has been taking great care of herself to be able to recover soon, despite the inconvenience and care she feels much better with this new version of herself. same.









Carmen Capuzano was also remembering how she was rejected by the television program: “All of you have shared those moments of struggle and many times I was rudely rejected by some doctors, I went with doctors of international stature. But I say that he is an international doctor, which not even those from over there do”.

The famous assures that she is not just a nose, that she is dedicating herself to being a counselor, thanatologist, among other specialties that she has practiced and that have made her reflect on discovering herself as a person, she is not only a nose, she is valuing herself like human.

