Carmen Campuzano recalled when she suffered an attempted abuse in an ambulance

Carmen Campuzano recalled the time a paramedic tried to go too far when they took her to a hospital (Photo: Instagram/@carmencampuzanooficial)

Carmen Campuzano in 2007 news was made when it was reported that during his transfer in a ambulance the paramedics would have tried take half-naked photos; now, the model recalled that, in reality, she suffered from a attempted abuse.

During an interview with Inés Moreno, Carmen Campuzano recalled the moments she suffered the most as dependent on different controlled substances. One of those occasions she had to be taken by emergency ambulance to a hospital, but during the journey the paramedic who accompanied her wanted to overdo it.

The model confessed that the videos that show how she was taken to the hospital, contrary to making her feel sad, today make her angry because of that occasion.

“The one in the ambulance wanted to take my clothes off, he wanted to abuse me. My sister-in-law was with me in the ambulance and she hit her. She unbuttoned my top. Quite clever, they dismissed the guy thanks to my friend Jorge Kahwagi”

The super model recalled the worst and best moments of her career as a model, as well as when she had several drug relapses (Photo: screenshot/YouTube)

In 2007, Carmen’s sister-in-law, Luce Mora, denounced that she had decided to take the supermodel by ambulance since she found her unconscious in the living room of his house, he had allegedly drunk a lot of alcohol.

They were only a few hours away from arriving at the Balbuena General Hospital when the paramedic hit Mora on the head so that he would not interfere with what he wanted to do with Campuzano. Once she was defenseless, he unbuttoned Carmen’s bra and took pictures of her chest.

She also recalled the occasion in which she suffered one of the worst accidents in her entire life, in 2002. Although at first it was believed that she had been run over, she confessed that they told her that she had rather tried jump out of a moving car.

On that occasion he had multiple fractures in an arm, pelvis, and ribs. She was in a coma and, when she woke up, she was in deep pain from everything that had happened to her.

Campuzano said she was very proud of how she has managed to “rebuild” after so many relapses (Photo: Twitter/@la_campu)

“That accident, what it caused in my body, physically, I was very hurtwith many fractures, a device that I had to wear on my arm for 11 months, I almost lost my life”

Once he woke up from the coma, he recalled, he had to work hard to recover, to get his life back on track. However, it was also a moment that she marked her and allowed him to value his lifeso now consider it as a great lesson.

On the other hand, the super model She acknowledged that she can see the videos in which they put her in ambulances because, when she comes to find these images, she reconfirms that she took the best path to be able to get out of her addictions and help other people who are in the situation she was in.

Carmen Campuzano confessed that the part that has hurt her the most when she was dependent on drugs is that she abandoned her daughters (Instagram / carmencampuzanooficial)

He also shared that this year marks 10 years of not having touched any drugHowever, it was something that cost him a lot of work.

Although he considers that he has progressed a lot in it, as well as in recover the mother-daughter relationship with her twinsstill has a lot to do, because she is aware that the time she was not with them hurt her and her daughters.

“It was hard for me to forgive myself, I have had to do a lot of work. My daughters, of course. (The strongest was) the abandonment of my daughters and my destruction. Rebuilding Carmen was a titanic task. I am proud of what I have achieved, of all that I had to immerse myself, learn, dig and take out all that garbage, all that pain “

