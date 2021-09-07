Carmen Consoli’s video with her son | PregnancyOnLine

The return to the music of Carmen Consoli six years after the release of The habit of returning, the latest work, is in the sweetest company: in the videoclip of A Sunday by the sea, first single that anticipates I wanted to be a rock star, the “cantatessa” is in fact together with Carlo Giuseppe, the child had thanks to assisted fertilization 8 years ago.

Carmen recently spoke about her pregnancy, and her choice to go to an assisted fertilization institute in London on the podcast. She loves Me, she loves me not of the Corriere della Sera.

The experiment seems to have been successful, I am the test and together with me, I believe Gianna [Nannini, ndr.]. Many other people in Italy have done this and there are many, there are really many who populate this country and who have resorted to this type of fertilization.

In past years Consoli had also specified that he had chosen a donor willing to be contacted, if one day Carlo Giuseppe asks to know his father.

By virtue of her experience, Carmen has also openly taken sides so that, in our country, the possibility of accessing assisted fertilization techniques can also be extended to singles and homosexuals.

I wanted to be a rock star is the ninth studio album by the singer-songwriter from Catania, and is out on September 24th by Narciso / Polydor – Universal Music.