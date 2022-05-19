Carmen Electra reacts when Kim Kardashian wears her 90s dress

Real kids of the 90s. Carmen Electra open about seeing Kim Kardashian wearing her “daring” backless dress, nearly 25 years after walking the red carpet.

“I saw [it on Instagram]! I love Kim – we’ve worked together in the past – and I think she looked stunning in that dress,” the Baywatch alum, 50, said We Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, May 17. “I wore this Stephen Sprouse dress up at the MTV Movie Awards in 1998 and remember it was daring for the time. I think her fashion is still relevant and I love that she’s inspired by the 90s.”

Last month, the Skims founder, 41, shared a photo wearing a completely backless white dress with a strapless bodice to hold it up. Later that day, Electra posted a side-by-side photo of her and Kardashian in the cutout dress. “I still have that dress I wore to the MTV Movie Awards in the 90s,” she wrote via Instagram in April. “@kimkardashian redid this designer dress and I think it’s flattering, not a finish! I think that’s cool 🤘🏼 shouting love to the ladies always have!!!!!!!!”

the Playboy alum, who has showcased several of her iconic 1990s ensembles on social media, has always loved fashion – and can’t wait to show off her style more with fans via her OnlyFans account, which launched on Wednesday, May 18.

Electra is one of many celebrities who have joined the platform in recent years, including Larsa Pippen and Bella Thorne.

“I am excited to share more of my passions like fashion and beauty with my followers. They will be able to see a new side of me through photos, videos and one-on-one conversations,” she said. We on his new project.

the Former MTV Spring Break Host continued, “Additionally, the platform has a great non-profit feature where followers can donate to organizations through creator pages and I look forward to sharing causes close to my heart with people. fans.”

While it’s been 27 years since she posed for the first time Playboy, she is still so confident and comfortable in her own skin. “I love my body”, the how to be sexy says the author. “It is important that women and men love their bodies.” Explaining that her classical ballet training has helped her embrace her body, Electra added, “Being comfortable in your own skin is key!”

the horror movie The star’s comfort in her body came in handy when she joined the cast of Baywatch in 1997. “Baywatch was such a fun time in my life,” Electra said, before sharing her excitement for Baywatch: The Documentary, which is slated for release on July 4. “Talking about it in full has been a really cool experience. I think fans are going to love it because there’s so much that fans didn’t know happened behind the scenes.

She continued, “We actually shot the documentary during Covid, so we all did our interviews in different locations. I’m excited to see the final product as we all have so much information to share that may not yet be available.

The documentary is just one of many projects that the former Isolated the host is currently working on. “I love making films and series. There are scripts I’m reading right now, but I’m just waiting for the right project,” Electra said. We. “[And] aside from my new OnlyFans, we have some really fun things in the works in the next few months, so you’ll just have to wait and see! I recently hosted NBC shows Domino Master and I had a lot of fun doing it!

With reporting by Diana Cooper

