Carmen Francisco, the woman who sneaked into the speech to give President Abinader a letter

For almost an hour, the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, addressed the nation on Restoration Day, August 16, taking stock of his two-year administration in front of the State.

Inside the room of the Gran Teatro del Cibao, there was Carmen Francisco, a woman who traveled from Santo Domingo to Santiago to deliver a letter to Abinader, in which she stated that this had promised him a job before winning the presidential election in 2020, something that did not happen, since she is unemployed.

The 34-year-old Dominican woman wanted to deliver the letter to the president personally, which she was able to achieve when the president finished his speech and walked quickly through the corridors, went up to the stage, calmly waited a few seconds, until Abinader noticed her and approached hergave him a hug and they headed to the back of the stage, while the lady held the manifest in her hands.

“I know that he is a good president and a great person, I know that he will listen to me, because he has already promised me a job,” he commented before achieving his goal.

The woman, who is the mother of two children and is a native of Boca Chica, explained that it had been difficult for her to communicate with the head of state, since with whom she was trying to get the message across they did not keep their promises to do so.

He said that his trip began at eight in the morning and that when he arrived in the northern region he had to “go through work”, getting wet due to the recorded rains, which is why the paper where he wrote to Abinader was not in good condition. conditions, but it was destined to reach the right hands.