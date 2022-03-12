Carmen Martínez-Cué, Professor of Pharmacology at the UC

Carmen Martinez-Cue.

The University of Cantabria (UC) has made official this Friday through a resolution published in the Official State Gazette (BOE) the appointment as Professor in the area of ​​knowledge of Pharmacology attached to the Department of Physiology and Pharmacology at Carmen Martinez-Cue Pesini.

Martinez is also Titular teacher in the degree of Medicine, in the Biomedical Sciences and in the master’s degrees in Molecular Biology and Biomedicine and Initiation to Research in Mental Health. Degree in psychology from the University of Deusto and a doctorate from the University of Cantabria, is internationally recognized for his work in the field of Down syndrome.

He began his research work on animal models of Down syndrome in the second half of the 1990s, providing fundamental data to understand the behavior and brain characteristics of the mouse Ts65Dn, the currently most widely used animal model of Down syndrome in the world. His universally cited results have allowed him to analyze the action of various products that can potentially improve cognitive and behavioral problems in people with Down syndrome.

In 2007 he took over the leadership of the Developmental Neurobiology Laboratory at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Cantabria, which has been strengthened and expanded with a large group of collaborators. Within his teaching work, he has introduced the theme of Down syndrome in the master’s and doctorate courses that he directs.