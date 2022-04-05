Carmen Maura, Honorary Award at the IX Edition of the PLATINO Awards for Ibero-American Cinema and Audiovisual





Carmen Maura will be recognized for her extensive career in Ibero-American audiovisual with the PLATINO Honor Award of the IX Edition of the Spanish and Portuguese-speaking industry awards, which will be held on May 1 in Madrid. The actress will receive her recognition for her more than fifty years dedicated to acting in films, series and plays around the world. Maura is one of the great interpreting institutions worldwide, as endorsed by his collaborations with directors of the stature of Pedro Almodóvar, Álex de la Iglesia, Mario Camus, Carlos Saura, Fernando Trueba, José Luis Borau, Ricardo Larraín, André Techiné, Francis Ford Coppola, Pilar Miró and Fernando Colomo. the actress is one of the most prominent in the Ibero-American panoramasomething that reflects the extensive list of awards that it treasures: the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Festival, four Goya awards, two Felix awards from the European Film Academy, the Silver Shell at the San Sebastian Festival, the César Award, the Donostia Award at the San Sebastian Festival, the Honorary Award of the European Film Academy… With this award, Maura picks up the baton Diego Luna, recognized with the PLATINUM of Honor in the VIII Edition of the awardsafter in previous editions the award was granted to figures from the Ibero-American world as prominent as Raphael (2019), Adriana Barraza (2018), Edward James Olmos (2017), Ricardo Darín (2016), Antonio Banderas (2015) and Sonia Bragas (2014). A recognition that the Spanish actress will receive on May 1 in Madriddate on which the PLATINO Awards will celebrate the great Ibero-American audiovisual festival. AN EMBLEM FOR THE IBEROAMERICAN AUDIOVISUAL Carmen Maura was born in 1945 in Madrid, and after graduating in French Literature and studying Philosophy and Literature at the National Superior School of Fine Arts in Paris, she began acting at the Teatro Español Universitario to turn to acting at the end of the 1950s. seventies, with his first roles in film and television: he participated in productions such as Novel, The twelve faces of Eve, Study 1 or The booksas well as cinematographic works such as the short film The spirit by Juan Tamariz or A chaste Spanish man by Jaime de Armiñán. The interpreter would work in her early years with great names of the time in Spainlike Antonio Mercero (Don Juan) Manuel Mur Oti (the chained), Pilar Miro (The petition), Fernando Colomo (paper tigers) or Carlos Saura (blindfolded). It would be, first, with Fuck…fuck…fuck me Tim! and then with Pepi, Luci, Bom and other girls of the lot when the name of Carmen Maura would be linked to that of Pedro Almodóvar, a director with whom she regularly collaborated at the time, becoming the first “Almodóvar girl”, starring in several of her subsequent films. In the heat of Movida Madrileña, Maura continued working with Colomo in What’s a girl like you doing in a place like this? or the black handand, especially, together with Almodóvar in In darkness, What have I done to deserve this!, Bullfighter or The law of Desire, some of the most relevant films of the time. He would also collaborate with Carlos Saura in blindfolded,with Miguel Picazo in Extramuralwith Fernando Trueba in coarse salt and Be unfaithful and do not look with whom or with José Luis Borau starring Tata Mia. Maura was the protagonist of Women at the edge of a nervous attacka film that would earn Pedro Almodóvar his first Oscar nomination and with which the actress won the Goya Award and the Felix Award at the European Film Awards. The 1990s marked the definitive consecration for the actress in Spain, Europe and Latin America starring in films like Ay Carmela!by Carlos Saura, a great success at the time that would earn him two Goya and Felix awards, the anonymous queenby Gonzalo Suarez, Shadows in a battle by Mario Camus or How to be unhappy and enjoy it by Enrique Urbizu. The interpreter began to participate in European films such as joy is in the fieldwith which she would get a nomination for the César Awards as best supporting actress, or Alice and Martin by André Téchine, where he shared a cast with Juliette Binoche. She also made her first forays into Ibero-American cinema with the mexican ribbon the cometwhere she was a co-star of Diego Luna, a previous recipient of the PLATINO Honor Award, or the Chilean film The enthusiasm. THE INTERNATIONAL RECOGNITION OF CARMEN MAURA In the year 2000, Maura would star in Community, a celebrated film by Álex de la Iglesia that would earn him his third Goya award and the Silver Shell at the San Sebastián Festival, in which he shared a cast with Emilio Gutiérrez Caba and Terele Pávez. With the new millennium, actively participated in international productions like the italian angels in blackthe French agreed silencein which she worked together with Gérard Depardieu, the Argentine valentine’s dreamthe Mexican To the other sidethe Israeli Free zone along with a young Natalie Portman or the American tetraby Francis Ford Coppola. It would be in 2006 when, after almost two decadeswould work again with Pedro Almodóvar in Return sharing a cast with Penélope Cruz, Chus Lampreave, Lola Dueñas or Blanca Portillo. The reunion of the actress and the director would earn the director from La Mancha the Oscar Award, while his female cast, including Maura, would win the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Festival, also winning the actress’s fourth Goya. In the last decade, Carmen Maura has worked on films like the French The girls on the sixth floorwith which she won the César Award for Best Supporting Actress, The witches of Zugarramurdiby Álex de la Iglesia, or the Colombian Sofia and the stubbornas well as on the small screen in series Letters to Eve by Agustí Villaronga or the French production Y’a pas d’age. Jobs like the Brazilian venicethe Australian Chasing Wondersthe American miniseries Your Honor starring Bryan Cranston, the Mexican production someone has to dieby Manolo Caro, or the play The swallow, successful function represented in Spain and France, they complete a brilliant career that still has some steam left: in 2022 it will premiere Rainbowa new film by Paco León, and the Argentine series Limbo… until you decide by Mariano Cohn and Gaston Duprat. For his extensive artistic performance, Maura has received recognition as outstanding as the National Cinematography Award, the Gold Medal for Merit in Fine Arts, the Gold Medal of the Spanish Film Academy, the Donostia Award at the San Sebastian Festival, or the Honorary Award for a career that is awarded the European Film Academy, to which is added this PLATINUM Honor Award. Maura will receive the well-deserved award at the gala of the IX Edition of the PLATINO Awards for Ibero-American Cinema and Audiovisual, which will be presented by Lali Espósito and Miguel Ángel Muñoz and will be broadcast on television throughout Ibero-America. A night to celebrate the Spanish and Portuguese speaking audiovisual that will crown the Best Ibero-American Fiction Filmamong which the Spanish start as nominees the good boss by Fernando Leon de Aranoa, parallel mothers by Pedro Almodovar maixabel of Icíar Bollaín and the Mexican Fire night by Tatiana Huezo. In the case of the category Best Ibero-American Cinematographic Miniseries or Teleseriesthe list of finalists is made up of Argentina The kingdomby Marcelo Piñeyro and Claudia Piñeiro, the Chilean Isabelby Rodrigo Bazaes and the Mexicans Luis Miguel: The seriesby Daniel Krauze, and Narcos: Mexicoby Carlo Bernard, Chris Brancato and Doug Miró.



