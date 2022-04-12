Carmen Maura, honorary award at the IX edition of the Platino Awards

Carmen Maura will be recognized for her extensive career in Ibero-American audiovisual with the Platinum Honor Award of the IX Edition of the Spanish and Portuguese-speaking industry awards.

Plantino Awards will be held on May 1 in Madrid. The actress will receive her recognition for her more than fifty years dedicated to acting in films, series and plays around the world.

Maura is one of the great acting institutions worldwide, as confirmed by her collaborations with directors such as Pedro Almodóvar, Álex de la Iglesia, Mario Camus, Carlos Saura, Fernando Trueba, José Luis Borau, Ricardo Larraín, André Techiné , Francis Ford Coppola, Pilar Miró or Fernando Colomo.

The actress is one of the most prominent on the Ibero-American scene, something that reflects the extensive list of awards she holds: the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Festival, four Goya awards, two Felix awards from the European Film Academy, the Shell of Silver from the San Sebastian Festival, the César Award, the Donostia Award from the San Sebastian Festival, the Honorary Award from the European Film Academy.

With this award, Maura picks up the witness of Diego Luna, recognized with the Platinum of Honor in the VIII Edition of the awards, after in previous editions the award was granted to such outstanding figures from the Ibero-American world as Raphael (2019), Adriana Barraza (2018), Edward James Olmos (2017), Ricardo Darín (2016), Antonio Banderas (2015) and Sonia Braga (2014).

Carmen Maura was born in 1945 in Madrid, and after graduating in French Literature and studying Philosophy and Literature at the National Superior School of Fine Arts in Paris, she began acting at the Teatro Español Universitario to turn to acting at the end of the 1950s. seventies, with his first roles in film and television: he participated in productions such as Novel, The twelve faces of Eve, Studio 1 either The booksas well as cinematographic works such as the short film The spirit by Juan Tamariz or A chaste Spanish man by Jaime de Armiñán.

In her early years, the interpreter would work alongside great names of the time in Spain, such as Antonio Mercero (Don Juan) Manuel Mur Oti (the chained), Pilar Miro (The petition), Fernando Colomo (paper tigers) or Carlos Saura (blindfolded).

It would be, first, with Fuck…fuck…fuck me Tim! and then with Pepi, Luci, Bom and other girls of the lot when the name of Carmen Maura would be linked to that of Pedro Almodóvar, a director with whom she regularly collaborated at the time, becoming the first “Almodóvar girl”, starring in several of her following films.

In the heat of Movida Madrileña, Maura continued working with Colomo in What’s a girl like you doing in a place like this? either the black handand, especially, together with Almodóvar in In darkness, What have I done to deserve this!, Bullfighter either The law of Desiresome of the most relevant films of the time.

He would also collaborate with Carlos Saura in blindfolded, with Miguel Picazo in Extramuralwith Fernando Trueba in coarse salt Y Be unfaithful and do not look with whom or with José Luis Borau starring Tata Mia. Maura was the protagonist of Women at the edge of a nervous attacka film that would earn Pedro Almodóvar his first Oscar nomination and with which the actress won the Goya Award and the Felix Award at the European Film Awards.

The decade of the nineties was the definitive consecration for the actress in Spain, Europe and Latin America, starring in films such as Ay Carmela!by Carlos Saura, a great success at the time that would earn him two Goya and Felix awards, the anonymous queenby Gonzalo Suarez, Shadows in a battle by Mario Camus or How to be unhappy and enjoy it by Enrique Urbizu.

The interpreter began to participate in European films such as joy is in the fieldwith which she would get a nomination for the César Awards for best supporting actress, or Alice and Martin by André Téchine, where he shared a cast with Juliette Binoche. She also made her first forays into Ibero-American cinema with the Mexican film the cometwhere she was a co-star of Diego Luna, a previous recipient of the PLATINUM Honor Award, or the Chilean film The enthusiasm.