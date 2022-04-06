Carmen Maura is recognized with the Platinum Honor Award

carmen maura is one of the great acting institutions worldwide, as confirmed by its collaborations with directors such as Pedro Almodóvar, Álex de la Iglesia, Mario Camus, Carlos Saura, Fernando Trueba, José Luis Borau, Ricardo Larraín, André Techiné, Francis Ford Coppola, Pilar Miró or Fernando Colomo. The actress is one of the most prominent on the Ibero-American scene, something that reflects the extensive list of awards she holds: the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Festival, four Goya awards, two Felix awards from the European Film Academy, the Shell of Silver at the San Sebastian Festival, the Prize César, the Donostia Award at the San Sebastián Festival, the Honorary Award of the European Film Academy…

With this award, the interpreter picks up the witness of Diego Luna, recognized with the PLATINUM of Honor in the VIII Edition of the awards, after in previous editions the award was granted to such outstanding figures from the Ibero-American world as Raphael (2019), Adriana Barraza (2018), Edward James Olmos (2017), Ricardo Darín (2016), Antonio Banderas (2015) and Sonia Braga (2014). A recognition that the Spanish actress will receive on May 1 in Madrid, the date on which the PLATINO Awards will celebrate the great Ibero-American audiovisual festival.

AN EMBLEM FOR THE IBEROAMERICAN AUDIOVISUAL

carmen maura was born in 1945 in Madrid, and after graduating in French Literature and studying Philosophy and Literature at the National Superior School of Fine Arts in Paris, he began acting at the Teatro Español Universitario to turn to acting at the end of the seventies , with his first roles in film and television: he participated in productions such as Novel, The twelve faces of Eve, Studio 1 or The booksas well as cinematographic works such as the short film The spirit by Juan Tamariz or A chaste Spanish man by Jaime de Armiñán. The interpreter would work in her early years with great names of the time in Spain, such as Antonio Mercero (Don Juan) Manuel Mur Oti (the chained), Pilar Miro (The petition), Fernando Colomo (paper tigers) or Carlos Saura (blindfolded).

It would be, first, with Fuck…fuck…fuck me Tim! and then with Pepi, Luci, Bom and other girls of the lot when the name of Carmen Maura would be linked to that of Pedro Almodóvar, a director with whom she regularly collaborated at the time, becoming the first “Almodóvar girl”, starring in several of her following films. In the middle of Movida Madrileña, carmen maura continued to work with Colomo on What’s a girl like you doing in a place like this? or the black handand, especially, together with Almodóvar in In darkness, What have I done to deserve this!, Bullfighter or The law of Desire, some of the most relevant films of the time. He would also collaborate with Carlos Saura in blindfolded, with Miguel Picazo in Extramuralwith Fernando Trueba in coarse salt and Be unfaithful and do not look with whom or with José Luis Borau starring Tata Mia. Maura was the protagonist of Women at the edge of a nervous attacka film that would earn Pedro Almodóvar his first Oscar nomination and with which the actress won the Goya Award and the Felix Award at the European Film Awards.

The decade of the 90s was the definitive consecration for the actress in Spain, Europe and Latin America, starring in films such as Ay Carmela!by Carlos Saura, a great success at the time that would earn him two Goya and Felix awards, the anonymous queenby Gonzalo Suarez, Shadows in a battle by Mario Camus or How to be unhappy and enjoy it by Enrique Urbizu. carmen maura began to participate in European films such as joy is in the fieldwith which she would get a nomination for the César Awards as best supporting actress, or Alice and Martin by André Téchine, where he shared a cast with Juliette Binoche. She also made her first forays into Ibero-American cinema with the Mexican film the cometwhere she was a co-star of Diego Luna, a previous recipient of the PLATINUM Honor Award, or the Chilean film The enthusiasm.

THE INTERNATIONAL RECOGNITION OF CARMEN MAURA

In the year 2000, carmen maura would star Community, a celebrated film by Álex de la Iglesia that would earn him his third Goya award and the Silver Shell at the San Sebastián Festival, in which he shared a cast with Emilio Gutiérrez Caba and Terele Pávez. With the new millennium, she actively participated in international productions such as the Italian angels in blackthe French agreed silencein which she worked together with Gérard Depardieu, the Argentine valentine’s dreamthe Mexican To the other sidethe Israeli Free zone along with a young Natalie Portman or the American tetraby Francis Ford Coppola. It would be in 2006 when, after almost two decades, she would work again with Pedro Almodóvar in Return sharing a cast with Penélope Cruz, Chus Lampreave, Lola Dueñas or Blanca Portillo. The reunion of the actress and the director would earn the director from La Mancha the Oscar, while his female cast, with carmen maura included, would win the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, also achieving the fourth Goya for the actress.

In the last decade, Carmen Maura has worked on films like the French The girls on the sixth floorwith which she won the César Award for Best Supporting Actress, The witches of Zugarramurdiby Álex de la Iglesia, or the Colombian Sofia and the stubbornas well as on the small screen in series Letters to Eve by Agustí Villaronga or the French production Y’a pas d’age. Jobs like the Brazilian venicethe Australian Chasing Wondersthe American miniseries Your Honor starring Bryan Cranston, the Mexican production someone has to dieby Manolo Caro, or the play The swallow, successful function represented in Spain and France, complete a brilliant career that still has steam left: in 2022 it will premiere Rainbowa new film by Paco León, and the Argentine series Limbo… until you decide by Mariano Cohn and Gaston Duprat. For her extensive artistic performance, Maura has received such outstanding awards as the National Cinematography Award, the Gold Medal for Merit in Fine Arts, the Gold Medal of the Spanish Film Academy, the Donostia Award at the San Sebastian Festival, or the Honorary Award for an entire career awarded by the European Film Academy, to which is added this PLATINUM Honor Award.

carmen maura will receive the award at the gala of the IX Edition of the Ibero-American Film and Audiovisual PLATINO Awards, which will be presented by Lali Espósito and Miguel Ángel Muñoz and will be broadcast on television throughout Ibero-America. A night to celebrate the Spanish and Portuguese-speaking audiovisual that will crown the Best Ibero-American Fiction Film, among which the Spanish ones start as nominees the good boss by Fernando Leon de Aranoa, parallel mothers by Pedro Almodovar maixabel of Icíar Bollaín and the Mexican Fire night by Tatiana Huezo. In the case of the category for Best Ibero-American Cinematographic Miniseries or Teleseries, the list of finalists is made up of Argentina The kingdomby Marcelo Piñeyro and Claudia Piñeiro, the Chilean Isabelby Rodrigo Bazaes and the Mexicans Luis Miguel: The seriesby Daniel Krauze, and Narcos: Mexicoby Carlo Bernard, Chris Brancato and Doug Miró.