Carmen Maura will receive the Platinum Honor Award for her career in Ibero-American cinema

Actress Carmen Maura will be recognized with the PLATINUM Honor Award of the IX Edition of the Spanish and Portuguese-speaking industry awards, which will be held on May 1 in Madrid. The Spaniard, with a long career, will receive her recognition for her more than fifty years dedicated to acting in films, series and plays around the world.

Maura is one of the most recognized actresses worldwideas evidenced by his performances with directors of the caliber of Pedro Almodóvar, Álex de la Iglesia, Carlos Saura, Fernando Trueba, Francis Ford Coppola and Pilar Miró, among others. Among his awards, he has won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Festival, four Goya awards, two Félix awards from the European Film Academy, the Silver Shell at the San Sebastián Festival, the César Award, the Donostia Award at the San Sebastian Festival Sebastian, the Honorary Award of the European Film Academy.

Carmen Maura was born in 1945 in Madrid, and after graduating in French Literature and studying Philosophy and Literature at the National Superior School of Fine Arts in Paris, she began acting at the Teatro Español Universitario to turn to acting at the end of the 1950s. seventies In her early days, she would work alongside great names of the time in Spain, such as Antonio Mercero, Manuel Mur Oti, Pilar Miró and Carlos Saura.

He was first with Fuck…fuck…fuck me Tim! and then with Pepi, Luci, Bom and other girls of the lot when the name of Carmen Maura would be linked to that of Pedro Almodóvar, a director with whom she regularly collaborated at the time, becoming the first “Almodóvar girl”. Under the orders of the manchego she starred In darkness, What have I done to deserve this!, Bullfighter, The law of desire and Women at the edge of a nervous attacka film that would earn Almodóvar his first Oscar nomination and with which the actress won the Goya Award and the Félix Award at the European Film Awards.

The 1990s marked the definitive consecration for the actress worldwide, starring in films like Ay Carmela!by Carlos Saura, a great success at the time that would earn him two Goya and Felix awards; the anonymous queen, Shadows in a battle or How to be unhappy and enjoy it. The interpreter began to participate in European films, where she shared a cast with Juliette Binoche on Alice and Martin of André Téchine and also made his first forays into Ibero-American cinema with the mexican tape the comet or the Chilean film The enthusiasm.

In the 2000s, Maura would star Community, a celebrated film by Álex de la Iglesia that would earn him his third Goya award and the Silver Shell at the San Sebastián Festival. Already permanently installed on the global stage, she starred in the French agreed silencein which he worked with Gerard DepardieuArgentina valentine’s dreamthe Israeli Free zone next to a young woman Natalie Portman or the American tetrafrom Francis Ford Coppola.

In 2006 when, after nearly two decadeswould work again with Pedro Almodóvar in Return sharing a cast with Penélope Cruz, Chus Lampreave, Lola Dueñas or Blanca Portillo. The reunion of the actress and the director would earn the director from La Mancha the Oscar Award, while his female cast, including Maura, would win the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festivalalso obtaining the fourth Goya for the actress.

In recent years, his international projection, highlighting his work in the Brazilian film venicethe Australian Chasing Wondersthe American miniseries Your Honor starring Bryan Cranston and the Mexican production Someone has to die. And for this 2022, the premiere of Rainbowa new film by Paco León, and the Argentine series Limbo… until you decide from Mariano Cohn and Gaston Duprat.

On May 1st, the Platinum of Honor will be added to its showcase. The actress will receive the baton from Mexican Diego Luna, who obtained it at the last ceremony held in 2021. In previous editions, artists such as Raphaël (2019), adriana barraza (2018), Edward James Olmos (2017), Ricardo Darin (2016), Antonio Banderas (2015) and Sonia Braga (2014).

The ceremony will be presented by Lali Esposito and Miguel Angel Munoz and crown the Best Ibero-American Fiction Filmamong which the Spanish start as nominees the good boss, parallel mothers by Pedro Almodovar maixabel and the Mexican Fire night by Tatiana Huezo. In the case of the category Best Ibero-American Cinematographic Miniseries or Teleseriesthe list of finalists is made up of Argentina The kingdomthe Chilean Isabel and the mexicans Luis Miguel: The series and Narcos: Mexico.

