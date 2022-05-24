Carmen Salinas and the moving tribute Eugenio Derbez paid her in “El Valet”

Carmen Salinas received a posthumous tribute in the last film in which she participated. (Adrian Monroy/Media and Media/Getty Images)

Carmen Salinas served as a mother to the Mexican art industry. In her voice everyone found calm and there was always a piece of advice tailored to any person linked to the medium who required it. It is no coincidence the role that she played in her last film, The coupont, in which he worked side by side with Eugenio Derbez, one of the Mexican actors who in recent years have chosen to leave their comfort zone to seek roles in Hollywood cinema.

As Eugenio himself expressed in an interview with The reporterthis film is about “film testament” from Salinas. Everything fits perfectly with that premise, because it was not only his last job in his lifetime; it also perfectly reflects the role that the actress assumed beyond the screens. All the time she behaved like a mother, almost like an oracle whose opinion was indispensable in endless matters whose variety could range from the death of some famous person, with whom she always had some anecdote in common, to her opinion about a football match. soccer.

In the film, in addition to the active participation of Carmen herself, a detail has stolen the attention of the viewers. Antonio, Derbez’s character, begins a fake romance with Olivia (Samara Weaving) with the intention of hiding the real relationship that Olivia has with a married businessman. The link between Antonio and Olivia goes through many twists and turns, but a key moment regarding the distancing they take has to do with the death of Antonio’s mother.

During the funeral, and with feelings on the surface, next to the coffin you can see a photograph of Carmen Salinas during her youth, and it is at that moment when emotion completely takes over the atmosphere in a scene that operates as mishmash of fiction with reality. Antonio pronounces a few words in honor of his mother:

“Mom was tough. It had to be. As a child, she lost her parents, two uncles and a cousin in one terrible day. If you are poor as a child in my country, you must live many hard times. Lots of violence. But she was always positive. She began to work in the field to earn a living, “says the character played by Derbez.

Eugenio’s declaration of intentions about this film is resounding: he wants it to be a tribute to Latinos. But in that objective of pursuing the honor embodied on the screen, the veneration of Carmen Salinas has also been mixed, whom no role could represent her in a better way to dismiss her acting facet and, although nobody knew it, also her stay in the world.

Salinas with a girl during her role as a legislator. (Alfonso Manzano/Clasos/LatinContent via Getty Images)

The stroke that caused Carmen’s death took the entire industry by surprise. For a month, the battle between her life and death kept thousands of Mexicans in suspense, who finally attended the news of her death on December 9, 2021. Those maternal and endearing traits are perfectly portrayed in Antonio’s discursive climax.

“My mother did not lead a life that would make her appear on the cover of a magazine. But he lived an extraordinary life. He was a great person. He loved intensely. When I hugged you, I held you tight. When she laughed, she laughed out loud. Bye, Mom. I love you ”, concludes her emotional farewell.

The film premiered last Friday and has caused various comments on social networks, where the role of Carmen Salinas has captured a large number of eyes. In Mexico, the film can be seen via subscription on the Star+ platform.

