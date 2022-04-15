Carmen Salinas’ family would be in dispute over the actress’s royalties

A little more than four months after the death of the first actress Carmen Salinasregarding his inheritance continues to give something to talk about, since the daughter of the producer, Mary Eugenia Placenciahas commented that everything is taking time.

At the same time, by Alex Kaffienow the controversy would be based on the fact that María Eugenia and the nephew from his mom, Gustavo Briones, They would be fighting over the royalties generated by the production company’s YouTube channel.

“There is strong anger! between the daughter and the nephew of the deceased Carmen Salinas. Yes, María Eugenia and Gustavo are disputing the domain of the YouTube channel that the actress opened in life and that generates juicy profits (last December this channel, which has 146 thousand subscribers, monetized one hundred thousand pesos!)“, he wrote in his column for a newspaper of national circulation.

He added that the relatives of Doña Carmelita would have been in the dispute for weeks: “Gustavo, who, apart from being a nephew, was a personal assistant to the deceased, and María Eugenia Plascencia Salinas They’ve been in trouble for weeks on the channel named Carmen Salinas official1“, he pointed.

It should be noted that just a few days ago, after the mass performed every month for the actress, Gustavo Briones spoke to some media and said that he is just assimilating that his aunt is no longer there and said that he is the one who keeps the YouTube channel active. of the famous

“I’m going to try to upload as much as I can, to try to keep remembering her“, said Briones, in addition to highlighting that it is a form of homage to honor her aunt, who has great works that are interesting to publish on her channel.