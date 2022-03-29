Carmen Salinas was honored at the ‘In Memoriam’ of the Oscars 2022

LOS ANGELES UNITED STATES.- the mexican actress Carmen Salinas was included in the ‘In Memoriam’ of the oscars 2022.

The Academy usually remembers those celebrities who died last year, so they give a moment in the ceremony to highlight their life work in the film industry.

This year’s 94th edition included Carmen Salinaswho received affiliation to the Actors Guild of the United States in 2021, which grants various benefits such as being taken into account for the voting of the awards, medical attention and appearing in the tribute ‘In Memoriam’ that takes place every year in honor to the recently deceased.

Thus, the Academy projected a commemorative video during the ceremony in which several celebrities appeared. Salinas appeared in a blue suit with the peculiar smile that stole hearts in the middle.

Carmen Salinas82 years old, was an actress, impersonator and comedian, she also made more than 60 films and was one of the first representatives of the file film era.

The famous, who also stood out in theater and television, died on December 9 from complications of a brain hemorrhage.

